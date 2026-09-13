New Zealand has announced two big changes that will make it easier for international students to get work visas after they finish studying. From November 16, 2026, Immigration New Zealand (INZ) is bringing in two changes together: a brand new Short-Term Graduate Work Visa, and a wider list of graduates who can apply for the existing Post-Study Work Visa.

Announcements on both visas were made on September 9, and the two visas are meant to work as a pair. Graduates whose qualifications do not make them eligible for the Post-Study Work Visa are the exact group the new Short-Term Graduate Work Visa is built for. Applications for both will open through the Enhanced Immigration Online channel, and this INZ immigration platform offers easier tracking and a more streamlined process than the current system.

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The New Short-Term Graduate Work Visa, Explained

Graduates who complete an NZQCF Level 5 to 7 qualification, studied full-time for at least 24 weeks in New Zealand, can now apply for six months of open work rights. That gives them enough time to look for a job and, ideally, move onto an Accredited Employer Work Visa.

But the eligibility list comes with several conditions attached. The qualification cannot be an English language, foundation, or bridging course. It cannot already make the applicant eligible for a Post-Study Work Visa. And applicants must show at least NZD 5,000 in funds, pass a medical check where required, and must never have held a Short-Term Graduate Work Visa or Post-Study Work Visa before.

There is also a fixed time period to become eligible for this visa. Applications must go in within three months of the applicant’s student visa expiring. In simple terms, this means a student visa that expired before August 16, 2026, will already be too old to qualify when the window opens on November 16.

There are also a few restrictions for those hoping to use this as a family pathway. Visa holders cannot support a partner’s work visa or a dependent child’s student visa, though partners and children can separately apply for visitor visas, and partners can pursue work visas entirely on their own merit. Also worth noting, visa holders can work for any employer under a contract, but cannot own a business.

Who Just Got Left Out of the One-Visa Rule

Here is the part that will disappoint some. This visa is a one-shot deal. It cannot be extended, and it cannot be applied for a second time. Someone who has already held a Short-Term Graduate Work Visa can only qualify for another student visa if the new course is a bachelor’s degree, or a higher NZQCF level than before, and one that leads to Post-Study Work Visa eligibility. In other words, the door back into New Zealand’s study-to-work pipeline narrows sharply once this visa is used.

Master’s and Postgraduate Diplomas Gain Ground

The second announcement expands who counts as eligible for the Post-Study Work Visa. The biggest winners appear to be graduate diploma holders who already have a bachelor’s degree, earned in New Zealand or anywhere else, with no time limit on when it was awarded.

From November 16, eligibility opens up to graduates who completed a Level 7 graduate diploma full-time in New Zealand, stayed enrolled for the full duration of that qualification, and did not rely on cross-crediting or recognition of prior learning to get there.

Move up the qualification ladder and the visa terms get longer. A Postgraduate Diploma at Level 8 can lead to a one-year Post-Study Work Visa. A Master’s degree at Level 9 can unlock three years. Both require at least 30 weeks of full-time study in the specific qualification the visa is based on, and for a Master’s, those 30 weeks must be completed within the Master’s programme itself, not carried over from an earlier diploma.

There is one built-in exception. A student who completes a Postgraduate Diploma and moves straight into a Master’s using transferred credits can still qualify for the one-year visa based on the diploma, even though the Master’s itself, assessed on its own, would not count those transferred credits.

The Fine Print That Could Trip Up Applicants

Documentation matters more than ever under the new rules. Applicants need their graduate diploma evidence plus a copy of their bachelor’s degree certificate and an official transcript. Overseas bachelor’s degrees will not need a formal International Qualification Assessment, though INZ says it can still check authenticity where needed.

The visa’s length is not automatically capped at the qualification level either. It runs for however long the applicant actually spent studying the graduate diploma in New Zealand, up to a maximum of one year. And like the Short-Term Graduate Work Visa, this one is also a single-use pathway. Anyone who has already held a Post-Study Work Visa cannot get another, no matter how much further study they complete afterward.

Graduate diploma holders without a bachelor’s degree are not automatically shut out, but they are boxed in. If their diploma appears on the official List of qualifications eligible for a Post-Study Work Visa, they can still get the visa, but they must work in the specific occupation tied to that listing for its entire duration. If their diploma is not on that list, they have no Post-Study Work Visa route at all, and their only option becomes the new six-month Short-Term Graduate Work Visa instead.

One upside for this group, unlike the short-term visa, Post-Study Work Visa holders can support partners and dependent children for visitor, work, or dependent child student visas, provided the usual requirements are met.

What This Means Going Forward

Taken together, the two changes read less like a single new visa and more like a restructuring of New Zealand’s entire graduate-to-work pathway. Lower-level and shorter qualifications get a modest, one-time, six-month bridge.

Higher-level qualifications, especially Master’s degrees and diploma-plus-bachelor’s combinations, get rewarded with longer, open work rights. Whether that mix genuinely widens opportunity or simply reshuffles who qualifies will depend on how graduates plan their study choices well before their student visas expire, since the three-month application window leaves almost no room for late decisions.

Disclaimer: This article is based on official Immigration New Zealand announcements available at the time of publication and is meant for general information. Visa rules can change, so readers should confirm current requirements directly with Immigration New Zealand before applying.