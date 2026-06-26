New Zealand is tightening the rules for skilled migrants looking to make it their permanent home. Immigration New Zealand (INZ) has announced the final details of changes to the Skilled Migrant Category (SMC), set to take effect on August 24, 2026.

The SMC is New Zealand’s main residence pathway for skilled migrants. The latest round of changes builds on reforms first announced in September 2025, when the government signalled a shift in how it wants to attract and retain skilled workers, with a focus on long-term economic growth.

What is Changing

The most notable updates affect how wages, qualifications, and work experience are assessed. INZ is clarifying how wage thresholds are applied, and has confirmed that changes to wage assessments will apply across all relevant Skilled Residence visas and not just the SMC.

On qualifications, the rules are being fine-tuned. The 120-credit requirement for Trade and Technician qualifications gained overseas is being removed. However, for those who studied locally, New Zealand Trade and Technician qualifications must still meet at least 120 credits. These can be spread across more than one qualification, provided lower qualifications are prerequisites for higher ones.

One door is also being firmly closed: self-employment will no longer count as directly relevant work experience under the two new pathways.

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The Two New Pathways

The September 2025 announcement introduced two new residence pathways under the SMC — the Trades and Technician pathway and the Skilled Work Experience pathway. These are now being refined ahead of the August launch, with stronger settings designed to support genuine skilled employment and reduce misuse.

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Skilled Migrant Category wage threshold rule clarification

From August 24, 2026, most SMC applicants will only need to meet 1 SMC wage threshold, rather than 1 rate for their work experience and a higher rate when they apply for residence.

Applicants will still need to meet a wage threshold when they apply for residence; that wage threshold will generally be the one in effect when they started accruing skilled work experience. They will not have to meet the SMC wage threshold in effect at the time they are invited to apply for residence.

A grace period will now apply where the SMC wage threshold increases before a migrant starts work. If a migrant begins skilled work experience within 5 months of their work visa being granted, the wage threshold that applied on the day the visa was granted will be used, even if the required wage threshold has increased since then. This simplifies the process and provides greater certainty for applicants, particularly where wages increase over time.

What This Means for Migrants

For Indians and other skilled migrants eyeing New Zealand as a destination, these changes matter. The rules around qualifications, wages, and work experience are becoming more precise, which means applications will need to be more carefully prepared than before. Those relying on overseas trade qualifications or self-employment history to bolster their case will need to reassess their eligibility well before the August 24 deadline.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute immigration or legal advice. Rules and eligibility criteria are subject to change as per Immigration New Zealand guidelines. Readers are advised to consult a registered immigration adviser or lawyer before making any visa or residence decisions.