New Zealand (NZ) has announced several key changes to its residence visa program for foreign workers. The New Zealand Government has revamped the Green List following the introduction of new Skilled Migrant Category (SMC) pathways.

There are also changes for special education teachers, Sterilisation Technicians and Career Counsellors. The big change is that New Zealand is removing 17 occupations from the Tier 2 Green List roles for the Work to Residence Visa from 8 March 2027.

The Green List is a list of jobs that New Zealand needs people for in the country. These jobs are separated into skill levels called tiers. Tier 1 is the highest skill level. The Green List is expected to be reviewed in 2027 to ensure it continues to support New Zealand’s workforce needs.

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The Work to Residence Visa is for people who have a job or job offer with an accredited employer and have worked in New Zealand for 24 months in a Green List Tier 2 job. It lets you live, work and study in New Zealand indefinitely, and you can include your partner and dependent children. You must be aged 55 or younger when you apply.

Why are 17 occupations being removed?

The new SMC pathways introduced in August 2026 mean that a number of occupations now have overlapping residence pathways. Removing them from the Tier 2 Green List roles for the Work to Residence Visa simplifies the residence system by reducing duplication and helps ensure the Green List remains clear, focused and aligned with New Zealand’s immigration and workforce needs.

From 8 March 2027, 17 occupations will be removed from the Green List for the Work to Residence Visa pathway.

Is the Skilled Migrant Category an easier route?

What if your job is one of the 17? People in these occupations may instead qualify for residence through the SMC, subject to meeting the requirements of the relevant pathway. The SMC pathways have different qualification, work experience and wage requirements from the Work to Residence Visa.

For many experienced workers, the new SMC pathways will provide a more accessible route to residence, including through lower wage thresholds, shorter New Zealand work requirements or no specified qualification requirement, depending on the pathway. However, the pathways have different eligibility requirements and may not be more accessible for everyone.

People applying for residence through an SMC pathway will need to meet the qualification, work experience, wage and other requirements of that pathway.

What changes for employers?

Employers will be able to continue to recruit migrants in these occupations through the Accredited Employer Work Visa (AEWV), provided they meet the relevant requirements. However, the Green List settings that currently apply to these roles (including applicable labour market test exemptions and priority processing for job check and AEWV applications) will no longer apply.

Transitional arrangements will be available for eligible people who are already progressing towards residence through the Work to Residence Visa pathway.

People who have already started accumulating qualifying work experience before the changes take effect will be able to continue counting that work towards the existing 24-month Work to Residence Visa requirement. People covered by the transitional arrangements will still need to meet all other residence requirements.

Good news for special education teachers

Four special education teaching occupations will move from the Work to Residence Visa pathway to the Straight to Residence Visa pathway. These are Special Needs Teacher, Teacher of the Hearing Impaired, Teacher of the Sight Impaired and Special Education Teachers not elsewhere classified. Eligible people in these occupations will be able to apply directly for residence without first completing 2 years of qualifying work in New Zealand.

So, what should foreign workers do now?

If your job is among the 17, do not panic. Check the SMC pathways, and see whether you qualify for the transitional arrangements. If you are a special education teacher, the change works in your favour. If you are a Career Counsellor, the fast track is gone, but other routes remain. The Green List is due for another review in 2027, so keep watching for updates.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be taken as immigration or legal advice. Visa rules are subject to change. Please check with Immigration New Zealand or a licensed adviser before making any decision.