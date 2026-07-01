New Zealand has brought about a big change in the application process for healthcare professionals applying for jobs in the country. The New Zealand Immigration has announced that the ‘at-home Occupational English Test’ has been discounted.

Starting from midnight on 12 July 2026, candidates must take all sections of the OET in person at a supervised test center, eliminating the option to complete the test online from home. If an applicant completes the at-home OET by 12 July 2026, those results will still be valid for their application. However, testing at a test centre is required for exams taken on or after 13 July 2026.

Applicants must ensure that their OET Test results are no more than two years old at the time of application and are obtained by sitting the test in person at a test centre, as remote tests are not accepted. It’s essential to verify the specific English language requirements for the visa category you are applying for, as they may vary.

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Healthcare Professionals

The Occupational English Test (OET) is primarily used by applicants in the health sector. OET is recognized by New Zealand healthcare authorities and Immigration NZ for ANZCO level 4 and 5 roles, facilitating a smooth visa process. Healthcare professionals can be from any field, such as Dentistry, Dietetics, Medicine, Nursing, Occupational Therapy, Optometry, Pharmacy, Physiotherapy, Podiatry, Radiography, Speech Pathology, or veterinary science, depending on the healthcare regulator.

Some regulators may set a minimum score of 350 (Grade B) in all four sub-tests: Listening, Reading, Writing, and Speaking, to meet the Council’s requirements.

The Nursing Council of New Zealand (NCNZ) mandates that internationally qualified nurses demonstrate English language proficiency to ensure effective communication and public safety. The Council recognizes the OET Test as an approved measure for this purpose.

Reading: Minimum score of 350

Listening: Minimum score of 350

Speaking: Minimum score of 350

Writing: Minimum score of 300

Validity period: Test results must be obtained within 3 years. The candidates can achieve the required scores over multiple sittings, provided all scores are attained within 12 months of the first test attempt.

Disclaimer: This article is for general informational purposes only and does not constitute legal, immigration, or tax advice. Immigration laws and government policies are subject to frequent change without notice. While we strive to provide accurate updates, readers are strongly advised to verify the latest requirements with the official embassy, consulate, or government portal of the respective country. Financial Express is not responsible for any decisions made based on this information.