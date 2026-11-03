Settling in the UK is no longer a matter of time served. Earnings, conduct and visa route now decide whether the wait is three years or 30.

The UK has finalised its Earned Settlement rules, and the standard wait for permanent settlement now rises from five years to 10. Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood has announced the final framework, and submitted the ‘A Fairer Pathway to Settlement’, to Parliament. It follows a consultation on proposals first outlined in November 2025.

Here are some of the most important proposals set out by the government.

Any adult with a criminal record in the UK will be refused settlement. That includes court-imposed fines and out-of-court disposals such as conditional cautions.

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Entering the UK illegally adds 10 years to the wait. A refugee who arrives by small boat and stays on Core Protection could wait 30 years.

Specified immigration breaches, such as overstaying a visa, put an adult on a 20-year pathway. So does continuing to access public funds.

At the other end, those earning £125,141 or more can settle in three years.

What changed since the 2025 proposals?

Several things moved after more than 200,000 responses. Workers in occupations below RQF 6 will no longer face the 15-year pathway proposed in the consultation. They will qualify through the 10-year pathway, with a chance to qualify sooner.

Volunteering will not shorten the wait. The consultation had floated a cut of between three and five years.

C1 English will not buy a shorter pathway. C1 English will not provide a further reduction in the qualifying period for applicants.

B2 is the standard. Under Earned Settlement, B2 will be the standard English-language requirement for settlement, subject to the existing exemptions for children, people aged 65 and over.

Couples can now combine earnings. Partners who arrive together can settle together, moving away from the individual model.

Care workers already in the UK get a one-off transitional deal.

The consultation asked whether illegal entry should add 5, 10, 15 or 20 years. The final answer is 10. On public funds, it floated adding five or ten years. The final rule is a 20-year route.

UK settlement: How the qualifying period changes

Settlement category Qualifying period Exceptional contribution / highest earners 3 years Strong contribution / eligible public service 5 years Standard pathway 10 years Immigration breaches / continued access to public funds 20 years Refugees arriving through small boats Up to 30 years

Source: Gov.UK

What is settlement, and what changes now?

Settlement is the right to live permanently in the UK. It gives unrestricted access to the labour market, access to public funds and social housing, and a route to British citizenship. Children born in the UK to a settled parent automatically become British.

Today, most migrants on routes to settlement apply after five years, subject to route requirements. The Home Secretary says it is granted near automatically, largely on time served. The Immigration White Paper of May 2025 committed to moving the standard period from five to 10 years.

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Why earned settlement, and why now?

The Government says time served is not enough. Permanent status should reflect a lasting commitment, shown through contribution, integration and respect for the law. So the clock now depends on who you are and how you behave.

The consultation drew 204,667 responses, 202,241 from individuals and 2,426 from organisations. Of the individual respondents, 73% were current visa holders and 18% were British citizens. The Government stresses that respondents were self-selecting. It says the final framework is simpler, recognises more kinds of contribution and supports families settling together.

Five boxes everyone must tick

Every applicant must show good character and suitability, and have no outstanding Government debt. They must show strong English, pass the Life in the UK test and demonstrate sustained contribution. None of this can be offset by higher earnings or public service.

On criminality, refusal today is mandatory only for sentences of 12 months or more. Below that, it is discretionary. Under Earned Settlement, any adult with a UK criminal record is refused. That covers custodial and suspended sentences, discharges, conditional cautions, fines, community sentences, detention and training orders, and civil orders involving a conviction. Overseas convictions also count where the conduct would be an offence in the UK. Discretion remains for offences committed under 18.

On debt, the rule widens to NHS debt, tax debt including unpaid tax, National Insurance, and litigation debt owed to the Home Office.

On breaches, adults who overstay, breach visa conditions, use deception or frustrate immigration controls face a 20-year pathway. Higher earnings will not change that. The rule applies only to those 18 or over.

Earnings now set the clock: 3, 5, 10 or 20 years

The three-year path is for exceptional contribution. Applicants must have earned £125,141 in three years, or three of the last four, or qualify through the Highest Talent Group.

The five-year path is for strong contribution. Applicants need earnings of £50,271 in three of the last five years, five years in an eligible public service job, or a recognised British connection.

The 10-year path is the default for those playing by the rules. Applicants need earnings of £12,571 in five of the previous seven years.

The 20-year path applies where non-compliance or continued access to public funds blocks an earlier route. To use the three, five or 10-year paths, applicants must not have accessed specified public funds in the five years before applying.

The thresholds track income tax thresholds and will move with them. Children, people aged 65 and over, and those unable to meet the rule because of a condition are exempt.

A best years approach protects those with gaps. Maternity leave, caring or ill health will not automatically lengthen the wait. Someone can fall short in one of four years on the three-year path, or two of five years on the five-year path.

Couples can pool earnings to meet a £25,142 household threshold, twice the individual one. They must be in a genuine and subsisting relationship, and only one partner can rely on the other’s income.

Earnings thresholds for faster UK settlement

Pathway Annual earnings threshold Earnings requirement 3 years £125,141 Three years or three of the last four 5 years £50,271 Three of the last five years 10 years £12,571 Five of the previous seven years 20 years Not applicable Applies to specified breaches and public funds conditions

Source: Gov.UK

Long Residence Route Ends

The Long Residence route closes. Time on temporary routes will no longer build towards settlement. These include Visit, Student, Graduate, Youth Mobility, Seasonal Worker and Ukraine scheme routes. Core work, talent, family, protection and Safe and Legal routes will count. Protection time cannot be combined with work or family time.

A few groups stay outside the framework. Hong Kong BN(O) holders settle after five years. Armed forces personnel qualify after four years’ reckonable service.

Do families settle together?

A partner who arrives with the main applicant can settle at the same time. A partner who joins later must complete the same qualifying period. Children under 18 settle with their parents and skip the income, debt, English and Life in the UK requirements.

Young adults aged 18 to 24 who keep child-dependent status settle with the family but must meet the adult mandatory requirements, apart from individual income. At 25, they must qualify independently or move to another route.

Couples and family settlement

Category Rule Combined household earnings threshold £25,142 Individual earnings threshold for standard pathway £12,571 Partners arriving together Can settle together Partner joining later Must complete the same qualifying period Children below 18 Can settle with parents Children below 18 Exempt from income, debt, English and Life in the UK requirements Young adults aged 18–24 Can settle with family if child-dependant status is maintained From age 25 Must qualify independently or switch routes

Source: Gov.UK

Refugees: how the clock differs

Refugees admitted through Safe and Legal routes can settle after five years. Those who claim asylum after arriving outside such routes move to Core Protection, a 20-year path. Moving into sustained work or study shifts them to Protection Work and Study, a 10-year path. The Government says 58% of those who claimed asylum between 2021 and 2025 arrived by illegal entry routes.

Existing care workers get a second chance

Care workers who entered or switched into the route before the May 2025 White Paper keep the five-year path. They must meet the £25,000 salary, sponsorship and employment requirements, plus the new criminality and English rules. Those hired after that point go on the 10-year path.

The Government acknowledges the route was abused. Rogue sponsors offered jobs or hours that did not exist, and many did not go on to do genuine care work.

Those who miss the five-year mark can apply for a further five-year Health and Care visa, restricted to genuine sector work and with no recourse to public funds. That is the second chance.

From 1 February 2027, care workers whose sponsor loses its licence get up to 120 days to find a secure job offer and a further 60 days to resolve their status. Otherwise the visa is curtailed and they must leave.

Other workers already in the UK

Nursing staff and teaching assistants on national pay scales who arrived before the May 2025 White Paper keep a one-off five-year route. Workers who joined the Skilled Worker route before April 2024, whose transitional arrangements end in 2030, can extend on current terms until 2035.

The numbers behind the reform

The Home Office data shows that without these changes, 1.3 million to 2.2 million people would settle between 2026 and 2030, with 1.9 million as the central estimate. Now, after the new proposals, the Home Office estimates that more than 500,000 people will become eligible to settle later than they otherwise would.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only. It is not immigration or legal advice. Rules may change before implementation, and individual cases differ. Readers should check official Home Office information or consult a regulated immigration adviser.