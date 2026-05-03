New opportunities for Indian students and skilled professionals looking to stay and work in New Zealand have opened up after the signing of the Free Trade Agreement between India and New Zealand. Interestingly, the Working Holiday Visa has also been extended to India. Currently, 3 lakh persons of Indian origin (PIs) and NRIs live in New Zealand, making up nearly 5% of its population.

The agreement has opened new opportunities for Indian skilled workers across industries such as IT, engineering, healthcare, education, and construction. “From an Indian perspective, this pathway is particularly relevant for early- to mid-career professionals, typically those with 2-10 years of experience, who are looking to gain structured international exposure without committing to long-term migration,” says Mayank Maheshwari, Co-Founder & COO, University Living.

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What’s there for Students

A big step has been taken to take care of the interests of Indian students who go to New Zealand to study. For the first time, New Zealand has agreed to substantially more flexible terms for student mobility and Post-Study Work Visa requirements for Indians.

Under the agreement, Indian students can work up to 20 hours per week while studying, even if there are policy changes in the future, with extended post-study work visas of 3 years for STEM Bachelor’s and up to 3 years for Master’s, going up to 4 years for Doctorate students.

What’s there for Professionals

Indian Professionals will find new opportunities to get jobs in New Zealand in their area of interest and skill. The agreement establishes a new Temporary Employment Entry (TEE) Visa pathway with a quota of 5,000 visas for skilled Indians for a stay of up to 3 years.

The sectors of interest to India include occupations like AYUSH practitioners, Yoga instructors, Indian chefs, and music teachers. The other sectors of interest also include IT, Engineering, Healthcare, Education, and Construction.

“New Zealand’s labour market has well-documented shortages across sectors such as IT, healthcare, engineering, construction, and education, which Indian professionals are well-positioned to fill. For early- to mid-career professionals, this creates a pathway for international exposure, skill enhancement, and global career mobility.

Importantly, this is not a mass migration channel but a curated mobility framework that prioritizes skills, employability, and alignment with sectoral demand,” says Maheshwari.

Working Holiday Visa

Under the agreement, Working holiday visas have been extended to Indians. The Working Holiday visa scheme is an existing program, but it is only available in countries that have an agreement with New Zealand for such visas. Once implemented, 1,000 young Indians annually can avail multiple entries in New Zealand for a period of 12 months.

But what’s there for Indians visiting New Zealand using these visas? “The Working Holiday Visa scheme is aimed at young Indians, typically in the 18-30 age bracket, including students and recent graduates who are at an exploratory stage of their careers. With an annual cap of around 1,000 visas, the program is competitive and experience-driven. It allows individuals to combine short-term employment with travel, offering flexibility to work in entry-level roles while experiencing life in New Zealand,” says Maheshwari.

The India–New Zealand FTA was signed in April 2026; however, actual implementation is yet to take place. ” Its provisions, particularly those impacting Indian students and professionals, will come into force only after formal ratification and the notification of operational guidelines by both governments. This means that while the policy direction is clear, the actual rollout will be phased following ratification,” adds Maheshwari.

Disclaimer: This article is intended for general awareness only and should not be construed as legal or immigration advice. The visa pathways and opportunities described are based on the India-New Zealand Free Trade Agreement, which is subject to formal ratification and phased implementation. Actual eligibility criteria, application procedures, and visa quotas will be governed by official notifications from New Zealand Immigration and the Indian government. Readers are advised to consult official government sources or a licensed immigration advisor before taking any action.