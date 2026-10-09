India’s IT industry body Nasscom has said skilled talent mobility and immigration are “two distinct issues” that should not be viewed in the same way. Its statement came after the US suspended eight technology companies, including Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Infosys, HCLTech and Wipro, from a key programme used by employers to sponsor foreign workers for green cards.

The move adds to the challenges facing Indian IT companies in the US, their biggest market. The $300 billion Indian IT industry is already dealing with tighter checks on work visas and higher costs for H-1B visa applicants.

Nasscom said the US action affects a specific route to permanent residency and should not be confused with the movement of skilled workers to fill jobs.

The statement comes after US Vice President JD Vance referred to workers hired through the H-1B programme as “foreign indentured servants” and described companies that rely on it as “visa mills”. Separately, Vance announced an investigation into the J-1 visa programme used by research scholars. The investigation will cover programmes at nine major universities, including Yale, Harvard, Stanford and Caltech.

Nasscom says H-1B visas will continue to fill skill gaps

In a statement, Nasscom said the US Department of Labour had temporarily suspended certain IT companies, including Indian technology firms operating in the country, from filing new applications under the Permanent Labour Certification (PERM) programme.

“While the decision affects a specific immigration pathway, Nasscom has consistently maintained that immigration and skilled talent mobility are two distinct issues that should not be viewed through the same lens,” the industry body said.

Nasscom said the H-1B visa programme has historically helped US companies fill short-term gaps in skilled workers and would continue to serve that purpose.

“However, over the past few years, Indian technology companies have significantly reduced their dependence on H-1B visas, while steadily expanding local hiring and building a strong domestic workforce in the US,” the Nasscom statement said.

The industry body added that Indian IT companies work with most Fortune 500 companies in the US, helping them innovate and grow while also creating more jobs locally.

It said relatively few employees move from H-1B visas to permanent residency through the PERM process. “Consequently, the number of employees transitioning from H-1B visas to permanent residency through the PERM process is also relatively limited,” it said.

Nasscom also pointed out that Indian technology companies operate in more than 80 countries and have consistently followed local laws and regulatory requirements. It expressed confidence that these companies would continue to comply with the rules applicable to them in the US.

Emails sent to Infosys, HCL, Tata, Wipro, and other companies affected by the latest move did not receive a response.

Why has the US suspended eight IT companies?

The US suspended eight technology companies from the PERM programme on Thursday, October 8, arguing that the practice of hiring foreign workers had kept American workers from getting jobs.

The announcement was made by US Vice President JD Vance, Labour Secretary Keith Sonderling and Attorney General Todd Blanche as part of an action under the US Anti-Fraud Task Force.

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Sonderling said the government was suspending some of the world’s largest IT outsourcing companies from the programme.

“I am hereby suspending from the Permanent Labour Certification Programme some of the largest IT outsourcing firms in the world, Cognizant, Infosys, Tata, Wipro, HCL, and Capgemini,” he said.

He added that the Department of Labour was also suspending Microsoft and Adobe because of multiple ongoing federal investigations.

Sonderling said the department would not accept new applications or process pending PERM applications involving these companies.

The PERM programme is an important step for employers seeking to sponsor foreign workers for permanent residency, commonly known as a green card, in the US.

US says firms sought nearly three million foreign workers

Sonderling said the eight companies had collectively requested almost three million foreign workers since 2009. They had received more than 230,000 H-1B visa approvals and over 100,000 permanent labour certifications, he said.

He claimed that these figures represented hundreds of thousands of jobs taken away from American workers.

Indian professionals account for more than 70% of all approved H-1B petitions each year, making changes to the US visa system particularly important for India’s technology workforce.

The H-1B programme allows US employers to hire foreign professionals for jobs that require specialised skills, while the PERM process is used by employers seeking to sponsor eligible foreign workers for permanent residency.