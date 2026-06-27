Millions of people living in the United States without formal immigration registration records could soon have to share their personal details and biometric information with the federal government under a new rule issued by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).

The final rule, according to the Public Inspection Federal Register, creates a nationwide registration system for certain non-citizens. People covered under the policy will have to register with the government, provide fingerprints if required, and carry proof that they have complied. Those who fail to do so could face fines, criminal penalties, or even short-term jail time.

While the requirement has existed in US law for decades, it has rarely been enforced. The latest update signals that the government now plans to actively implement it.

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For many non-citizens, the change could mean more paperwork, new legal responsibilities and, depending on how the policy is enforced, possible legal risks.

Who will have to register?

Under US law, most non-citizens aged 14 or older who stay in the country for more than 30 days are already required to register with the federal government. Parents or legal guardians must register children under the age of 14. Once a child turns 14, they must register again and provide fingerprints within 30 days.

Adults who complete the process are also expected to carry proof of registration with them.

The rule mainly targets people who have never been registered through the normal immigration system. This includes some people who entered the US without inspection, long-term residents who came to the country as children but never registered on their own, and certain applicants whose previous immigration filings did not include biometric processing.

DHS estimates that between 2.2 million and 3.2 million people could fall into this category.

A system introduced in 2025 is now becoming permanent

The new rule, which will be published in the Federal Register, officially makes permanent a registration system that was first introduced through an interim rule in March 2025.

That earlier rule created a new registration form and a biometric collection process. The latest filing goes a step further by responding to public comments, explaining what qualifies as registration, clarifying what documents count as proof of compliance, and refining the registration process.

It also leaves room for expanding registration and fingerprinting requirements in the future.

Why is DHS enforcing it now?

The legal requirement itself is not new. It comes from Section 262 of the Immigration and Nationality Act, which has long required many foreign nationals to register with the government and, in many cases, provide fingerprints.

What has changed is enforcement. In January 2025, an executive order directed DHS to make compliance a priority. As a result, a law that had largely remained on paper is now being actively enforced, with clear penalties for people who fail to comply.

What happens if someone doesn’t register?

According to DHS, people who are required to register but fail to do so could face both civil and criminal penalties.

These include fines and short-term imprisonment. Although these penalties have existed under federal law for decades, they have been applied only occasionally in the past. Under the new policy, they could become much more common.

Who will not be affected?

Many non-citizens will not have to take any new steps.

People who entered the United States through legal channels, such as visa holders, lawful permanent residents, or those who received official entry records, are generally already considered registered under existing rules.

The new requirements mainly apply to people who were never captured by those systems.

For them, registration is not automatic. They will have to create an account, submit personal information, and, if required, attend a biometric appointment. However, DHS makes it clear that registering does not give someone legal immigration status or protect them from deportation.

Supreme Court rulings give Trump’s immigration agenda a major boost

A series of recent Supreme Court rulings has further strengthened the Trump administration’s immigration agenda, making it easier for officials to carry out stricter enforcement measures, including the new DHS registration rule.

On June 25, 2026, the court delivered two 6-3 rulings that allowed the administration to end Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for hundreds of thousands of Haitians and Syrians, a decision that could eventually affect more than a million TPS holders. The rulings also limited how much lower courts can step in to block such immigration decisions.

In another major win for the administration, the Supreme Court ruled that US authorities can turn away asylum seekers at ports of entry along the US-Mexico border before they enter American soil and formally apply for asylum.

What happens next?

Legal challenges filed after the registration system was introduced in 2025 are still making their way through the courts. That means the policy could still face changes or delays.

For now, however, the direction from the federal government is clear.