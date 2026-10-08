Donald Trump’s administration on Thursday suspended Microsoft, Infosys, Wipro and several major IT companies from the US Permanent Labour Certification (PERM) programme, a key step in the employment-based green card process.

The administration cited alleged misuse of foreign-worker programmes and said the move was aimed at encouraging companies to hire more Americans, the Associated Press reported.

Vice President JD Vance announced the action against Microsoft, saying the government expected the company to prioritise American workers. “Our message to Microsoft is: You’re a great American company, but you’ve got to hire great American workers,” Vance said, according to AP report.

Labor Secretary Keith Sonderling said the action also covers Cognizant, Infosys, Tata, Wipro, HCL and Capgemini, along with Microsoft and Adobe. “We will not accept any new or process any pending permanent labor certification applications involving these companies,” Sonderling said, Reuters reported.

What is PERM and what has US suspended?

PERM, or Permanent Labor Certification, is a process handled by the US Department of Labor. Employers generally need certification that there is no qualified, willing and available US worker for a particular position before filing petitions for most employment-based green cards.

The latest action means the US government will not accept new or process pending PERM applications involving the companies named by Sonderling. The suspension therefore affects the permanent residency process, rather than automatically cancelling existing H-1B visas.

Vance has accused Microsoft of replacing American workers with foreign workers and said the PERM suspension was part of the administration’s effort to encourage US companies to hire Americans.

“If you do the math, for every worker that Microsoft laid off, they replaced that worker with one and a half foreign indentured servants,” Vance said, according to AP report.

The administration has not presented a final legal finding that Microsoft committed fraud in the material cited by AP, and Microsoft had not issued an official response to the allegations.

Which companies are affected?

The action extends beyond Microsoft. The companies named by Sonderling include:

Microsoft

Adobe

Cognizant

Infosys

Tata

Wipro

HCL

Capgemini

Several of the companies are major Indian IT firms, making the development particularly relevant for Indian professionals whose employers sponsor them for employment-based permanent residency.

Nearly three-quarters of H-1B approvals go to workers from India, according to AP. The H-1B programme allows US employers to hire foreign workers for specialised jobs.

Does it impact H-1B workers?

The PERM suspension could create additional uncertainty for employees whose employers use the process as part of their route towards permanent residency.

However, the action does not mean that existing H-1B visas have been automatically cancelled. The current measure is focused on employers’ participation in the PERM process.

For H-1B workers seeking to remain permanently in the US, delays or suspension at the PERM stage could affect the broader timeline for employment-based green card applications.

Disclaimer: This article is for general informational purposes only and does not constitute legal, immigration or tax advice. US immigration laws, administrative actions and government policies can change. Readers should verify the latest requirements with official US government sources or consult a qualified immigration attorney for individual advice.