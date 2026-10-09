Microsoft has defended its hiring practices after the Donald Trump administration suspended the company from a US immigration programme that helps foreign workers obtain green cards. The company’s response came on Thursday, the same day US President Donald Trump honoured Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella with the National Medal of Technology and Innovation at the White House.

Microsoft said it believes in the “strength and talent of the American workforce” and pointed out that most of its employees in the US are American citizens.

The statement came after US officials accused the company of misusing visa programmes and announced its suspension from the Permanent Labor Certification Program, which allows employers to sponsor eligible foreign workers for permanent residency.

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Microsoft said it would provide the administration with more information about its use of work visas.

“We believe in the strength and talent of the American workforce. That is why the vast majority of Microsoft employees in the United States are Americans,” the company said in its statement.

Microsoft says 80% of H-1B applications were for existing employees

Microsoft said that of the approximately 6,000 H-1B visa applications it submitted in the last fiscal year, 80% were to extend or change the visa status of employees already working for the company.

“These were not to hire new people,” Microsoft said.

The company added that the remaining applications for new employees involved people who were already legally present in the US and had chosen to join Microsoft.

“They are not new arrivals to our country,” it said, adding that these employees accounted for only 1% of its US workforce.

Microsoft also defended the salaries it pays to foreign workers, rejecting suggestions that it uses visa programmes to hire people at lower wages.

The company said it submits H-1B petitions only for employees who meet the “rigorous standards” of the visa category.

“We pay our employees some of the highest compensation in the tech sector, and our wages are among the highest of all H-1B filings. We pay our H-1B employees the same as any other employees doing comparable work,” Microsoft said.

The company added that its ability to hire skilled workers from different countries had helped it grow into a global technology leader.

“Microsoft succeeds as a global technology leader by developing the world’s best technology workforce. We do this by strengthening this country’s talent pipeline, hiring American workers, and attracting the best talent from around the world,” it said.

Trump praises Nadella for transforming Microsoft

Microsoft’s response to the immigration action came as Trump honoured Nadella at the White House’s Science: A New Golden Age Summit.

Trump praised Nadella for his role in changing Microsoft’s business and helping the company expand its cloud computing services.

“For more than three decades, Satya Nadella has been a key figure in the transformation of Microsoft, revolutionising the company and empowering businesses, students, and consumers from all over the world with some of the most capable software ever built or ever even conceived,” Trump said.

He also spoke about Nadella’s work before he became Microsoft’s CEO in 2014, including his role in research and development for business services and the company’s cloud computing platform.

“Before becoming CEO in 2014, Satya led Business Services research and development efforts, and the cloud computing platform that undergirds products used by billions and billions of people every single day,” Trump added.

Trump also credited Nadella with helping Microsoft become an early leader in superintelligence.

“Satya, we are honoured to give you the National Medal of Technology and Innovation. It is so well deserved. Congratulations, Satya,” Trump said.

JD Vance accuses Microsoft of replacing American workers

The suspension followed an announcement by US Labour Secretary Keith Sonderling that Microsoft, Adobe and six other major technology companies had been barred from the Permanent Labor Certification Program. The other companies named were Cognizant, Infosys, Tata, Wipro, HCL and Capgemini.

Sonderling said multiple federal investigations into the companies were under way.

Speaking at a press conference on efforts to tackle visa fraud, US Vice President JD Vance accused Microsoft of laying off American workers while continuing to benefit from H-1B visas and green cards for foreign employees.

Vance said Microsoft had laid off 6,000 American workers last year while benefiting from 6,300 H-1B visas and nearly 3,000 green cards.

“Microsoft laid off last year, 6000 American workers at the same time the company benefited from 6300 H-1B visas and almost 3000 green cards. If you do the math for every worker that Microsoft laid off, they replace that worker with one and a half foreign indentured servants,” Vance said.

He said the administration’s investigation had led to Microsoft’s suspension from the programme, meaning the company would no longer be able to use this route to seek permanent residency for eligible foreign employees while the suspension remained in place.

“That’s a scandalous system we’ve allowed in this country for far too long, but thanks to the work of this task force and the empowerment of the President of the United States, we are going to stop because, thanks to an ongoing investigation, we suspend the program for Microsoft, which means they will no longer be able to take those visas and apply for permanent status,” Vance said.

US officials warn employers against discrimination

US Attorney General Todd Blanche said the action was intended to send a warning to employers across the country.

“This announcement today should send and does send a strong signal to every single employer in the United States that the Trump Administration will not tolerate discrimination against American workers,” Blanche said.

Sonderling said the Department of Labor would stop accepting new applications and would not process pending permanent labour certification applications involving the companies under investigation.

“We will not accept any new or process any pending permanent labour certification applications involving these companies,” he said.

Sonderling also said the companies had collectively requested almost three million foreign workers since 2009. They had received more than 230,000 H-1B visa approvals and over 100,000 permanent labour certifications, he added.

The programme is an important route for companies seeking to retain foreign employees who are already working in the US. The latest action could make it harder for the affected businesses to help eligible workers move from temporary work status to permanent residency.

Nine US universities face J-1 visa fraud investigation

The crackdown has also extended to American universities.

On Thursday, the US Department of Labor announced what it called a “historic investigation” into alleged J-1 visa fraud involving nine major universities. The institutions named were the University of Pittsburgh, Yale University, Harvard University, Stanford University, Brown University, the University of California, Davis, the California Institute of Technology, Arizona State University and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

The administration alleged that J-1 visas were being used to undercut the wages of American graduate students and researchers.

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J-1 visas allow foreign nationals to enter the US for approved exchange programmes, including academic research and educational activities.

Labour Department Inspector General Anthony P D’Esposito said subpoenas had been issued and investigations were under way.

“Alongside my partner, Secretary Keith Sonderling, I am announcing a historic investigation into the J1 visa fraud involving nine major American universities. Pitt, Yale, Harvard, Stanford, Brown, UC Davis, Caltech, Arizona State, and MIT. Subpoenas have been served, investigations are underway, and nobody will be getting a free pass because their name is carved into an expensive building,” D’Esposito said.

The investigation adds to the pressure on universities that rely on international researchers and students for academic and scientific work.

US proposes new fees for international students using OPT

The latest developments also follow a proposal announced by the Department of Homeland Security on October 7 to introduce new fees for international students applying for Optional Practical Training (OPT).

Under the proposal, initial OPT applications by F-1 visa holders would carry a fee of $70,000, while subsequent OPT applications would cost $30,000.

OPT allows eligible international students to gain practical work experience in the US related to their studies.

The Department of Homeland Security said the proposed fees were aimed at tackling fraud and abuse, reducing the flow of low-cost labour into the country and protecting American workers.