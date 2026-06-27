Japan has announced a fivefold hike in visa fees effective July 1, 2026, the country’s first revision in nearly 50 years, raising single-entry visa costs from ¥3,000 to ¥15,000 and multi-entry fees from ¥6,000 to ¥30,000.

Indian nationals, however, will continue to pay just Rs 500 for both single and multiple-entry visas through the Embassy of Japan in India, leaving their total outgo at Rs 1,300, including the VFS service charge.

For most other nationalities requiring pre-arrival clearance — including travellers from China, the Philippines, and Vietnam — a single-entry visa will now cost approximately Rs 8,650, up from around Rs 1,750.

Japan has announced revised visa fees effective July 1, 2026, the country’s first fee hike in nearly 50 years, which will significantly raise the cost of travel to Japan for most foreign nationals requiring pre-arrival clearance.

From July 1, single-entry visa fees will rise from ¥3,000 to ¥15,000, while multi-entry visas will jump from ¥6,000 to ¥30,000, a fivefold increase across the board.

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What This Means for Indians: Before and After July 1

Indian nationals applying for a Japan visa through VFS Global — Japan’s authorised visa application partner in India — currently pay Rs 500 for both single-entry and multiple-entry visas, with a transit visa costing Rs 50. A VFS service charge of Rs 800 (inclusive of all taxes) applies per application, over and above the visa fee.

From July 1, the Embassy of Japan in India communicated that they will continue charging Indian nationals Rs 500 for single or multiple-entry visas. The transit visa, previously priced at Rs 50, will be merged into the single-entry category. The Rs 800 VFS service charge remains unchanged.

This means Indians applying through the Embassy of Japan in India are largely insulated from the global fee hike; their total outgo for a tourist or business visa will remain Rs 1,300 (visa fee + service charge).

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For other nationalities, such as those from China, the Philippines, and the broader pool of countries requiring pre-arrival visas, a single-entry tourist visa will now cost approximately Rs 8,650, while a multiple-entry visa will rise from around Rs 3,500 to Rs 17,350.

Japan’s foreign ministry has clarified that the amount may vary according to nationality and purpose of travel, and that no issuance fee is charged when a visa is refused.

Why the Hike, and Why Now

Japan’s existing fee structure had remained unchanged since 1978, and the government argues it no longer reflects the true administrative cost of issuing visas and managing immigration procedures.

Japan’s foreign population has exceeded 4 million for the first time, reaching 4,125,395 foreign residents by the end of 2025. This marks an increase of 356,418, or 9.5%, compared to the previous year, setting a record high for the fourth consecutive year.

The Japanese yen has steadily weakened since 2021 and is currently close to historic lows not seen in 40 years.

Last month, the Upper House approved a bill to increase visa-related fees for foreign nationals by up to 30 times the current levels. This revenue will assist in covering administrative costs associated with managing the increasing foreign population. The bill had previously cleared the Lower House in April.

Before the bill’s enactment, the upper limit for residency status change or stay extension fees was 10,000 Yen ($63), and the cap for permanent residency applications was also ¥10,000. The revision raises these limits to 100,000 Yen and 300,000 Yen, respectively.

Who Is Affected — and Who Is Not

The fee overhaul targets citizens from more than 100 nations who require pre-travel entry clearance, including major inbound markets such as China, India, and Vietnam. Travellers from approximately 70 visa-exempt jurisdictions — including the United Kingdom, the United States, and Australia — remain completely unaffected for short-term holiday stays.

For Indian applicants submitting through VFS Global, the process remains the same: applications can be submitted without a prior appointment, the minimum processing time is around six working days, and all charges must be paid in cash or via POS/UPI in Indian rupees.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only. Visa fees and policies are subject to change by the Embassy of Japan and the Japanese government without prior notice. Readers are advised to verify the latest fee structure and eligibility conditions directly with the Embassy of Japan in India or their nearest authorised VFS Global centre before applying. Financial Express is not responsible for any discrepancy between the fees mentioned here and those applicable at the time of application.