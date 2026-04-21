According to a new survey by the British Universities International Liaison Association (BUILA), 70% of UK universities reported a fall in the number of international students starting postgraduate courses in January 2026. Enrolments were down 31% on average from January 2025.

The reason behind the big fall in university enrollments could be likely because of the proactive approach by the universities in anticipation of stricter visa compliance measure like the Red-Amber-Green banding system. Further, there are concerns that the Home Office is also denying student visas significantly.

Eighty-two per cent of universities reported a decline in enrolments from Pakistan, with numbers down by an average of 75%. Seventy-six per cent of universities reported declines from India, and 65% from Bangladesh, according to the BUILA report.

However, according to the Home Office Immigration system statistics, the data shows that applications from sponsored study visa main applicants in the year ending January 2026 (417,400) were 2% higher than the year ending January 2025, but 12% lower than in the year ending January 2024.

The more recent data shows that applications from sponsored study visa main applicants in the YE March 2026 (413,100) were similar (-1%) to the YE March 2025, but 12% lower than the YE February 2024.

Most likely in June, the Government will implement a new Red-Amber-Green banding system to rate the performance of each sponsor, so that it is clear to them, the authorities and the public which institutions are achieving a high rate of compliance, and which are at risk of failing.

The Red-Amber-Green banding system aims to prevent visa misuse for long-term settlement. Universities may have to maintain a visa rejection rate below 4% to achieve ‘green’ status, while ‘amber’ ranked institutions will face restrictions on increasing their international student numbers.

Despite enhanced internal controls, 60% of universities experienced a rise in visa refusals from UKVI during January. Concerns included unexplained delays or scheduling issues in 41% of institutions, while over a third noted that the reasons for refusals were less convincing and inconsistent with the quality of applicants.

In addition, the Association is urging UKVI to offer more detailed explanations for visa refusals, enhance transparency in decision-making, and provide early-warning intelligence on emerging market trends to enable institutions to react appropriately and promptly.

The UK Immigration White Paper of 2025 noted a rise in the number of students remaining in the UK after completing their studies, along with an uptick in sponsored study visas for lower-ranking educational institutions.

Visas for universities ranked between 601 and 1,200 increased by 49% from 77,000 to 115,000 between 2021 and 2023, while visas for Top 100 universities decreased by 7%. More than half of the students graduating in 2022, 2023, and 2024 transitioned to another visa route, a significant rise from under 20% in 2019 and 2020.

Taken together, UK immigration policy during the last Parliament allowed employers to freely recruit from abroad, with education institutions pursuing the expansion of overseas students without proper checks in place, contributing to record-high and uncontrolled net migration levels.

The UK Immigration White Paper seeks to reverse existing policies by preventing the misuse of student visas and strengthening requirements for institutions sponsoring international students.

Disclaimer: This article is for general informational purposes only and does not constitute legal, immigration, or tax advice. Immigration laws and government policies are subject to frequent change without notice. Visa policies and enrolment figures are subject to change. Prospective students are advised to verify current requirements with UKVI or their respective institutions before making any decisions. While we strive to provide accurate updates, readers are strongly advised to verify the latest requirements with the official embassy, consulate, or government portal of the respective country.