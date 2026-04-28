The EB-5 investor program offers one of the shortest routes to a US green card. But, how long does it take to get an EB-5 visa compared to an EB-1 or EB-2 visa?

The wait time for a green card for someone in the EB-1 or EB-2 category is much longer compared to that of EB-5 applicants from India. “For Indian applicants specifically, the answer in the May 2026 Visa Bulletin is clear on the numbers. EB-5 Reserved is the only employment-based category where India is at Current. EB-1 India sits at a three-year gap. EB-2 India is at over 11 years. EB-3 India is at over 12 years. EB-5 Unreserved sits at four years, with a flagged risk of retrogression,” says Nicholas A. Mastroianni III, President & CMO, USIF.

The INA provides for an annual limit for EB-5 visas of 7.1 percent of the worldwide employment limit, of which 32% is reserved as: 20% reserved for qualified immigrants who invest in a rural area; 10% reserved for qualified immigrants who invest in a high-unemployment area; 2% reserved for qualified immigrants who invest in infrastructure projects. The remaining 68% are unreserved and are allotted for all other qualified immigrants.

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While most employment-based green cards, such as EB-1 and EB-2, are tied to a job or employer, the EB-5 visa opens the door for foreign nationals willing to invest a significant sum in the US economy. In exchange for deploying capital and creating American jobs, investors and their families become eligible for lawful permanent residence, also called the US Green card.

To apply, you do not require a job offer; instead, you only need to invest a specific amount in the US economy. To start with, one has to invest a specific amount in US economy so as to create jobs for Americans. If you invest at least $1,050,000 in a new commercial enterprise in the US, or $800,000 in a targeted employment area or infrastructure project, and your investment generates 10 full-time jobs, you may qualify for a green card. What you and your family get is a two-year conditional green card after your Form I-485 petition gets approved by the USCIS.

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“An Indian applicant choosing among employment-based pathways today faces a choice between a queue measured in decades for EB-2 and EB-3, a shorter queue with selective eligibility in EB-1, and an immediately-fileable path in EB-5 Reserved,” adds Mastroianni III.

However, putting a sizeable amount of capital may not be feasible for all. “EB-1 works for applicants with extraordinary credentials or multinational executive roles. EB-2 and EB-3 work for applicants whose employers are willing to sponsor them through a multi-year process. EB-5 works for applicants who have the ability to invest. Each category is viable for a different profile of applicant,” informs Mastroianni III.

For those looking to apply for the EB-5 visa program, the deadlines seem to be nearing. The EB-5 visa program is authorized until September 30, 2027, with protection for investors under current law and it cannot be unilaterally eliminated without congressional approval. However, revision in the minimum amount of investment is likely to happen in January 2027. The September 30, 2026, grandfathering deadline, therefore, becomes important for the investors.

“The reserved EB-5 categories are current for Indian investors, and there is no backlog right now. That does not mean EB-5 is the right path for everyone, because investors still need to evaluate their project options, source of funds, and long-term family goals. But for many Indian nationals, especially those already living in the US and looking for a more direct path to permanent residence, EB-5 is currently one of the strongest options available,” says Shilpa Menon, Managing Director, Commercial at LCR Capital.

Disclaimer: This article is intended for general awareness only and does not constitute legal, immigration, or financial advice. The EB-5 investor visa program involves substantial capital deployment and carries inherent investment risk. Visa Bulletin dates, investment minimums, and program deadlines are subject to revision by USCIS and Congress. Readers are strongly advised to consult a USCIS-accredited immigration attorney and a qualified financial advisor before making any investment or immigration decisions. Financial Express is not responsible for any decisions made based on this information.