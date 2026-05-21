Dubai’s real estate market has long been one of the world’s most vibrant and attractive luxury residential markets. However, that narrative is currently being clouded by the ongoing turmoil in the Middle East.

Foreign investors, particularly expatriates, are central to its real estate market, with Indian buyers accounting for roughly 20–22% of foreign purchases. But that engine is now showing signs of strain.

Project Delays Pile Up

The ongoing Middle East conflict since the start of the Iran war is expected to significantly impact Dubai’s property market. The immediate impact has been the widespread delays in project timelines. “Developers anticipate a slowdown, with project delays of six to nine months attributed to supply chain issues, increased costs, and stricter bank financing,” says Andri Boiko, Founder & Global CEO, Garant In.

“Nearly half of the 45,000 homes scheduled for delivery in 2026 may now be postponed to 2027 or later, particularly affecting projects that are less than 60% complete, which could see delays of up to a year. Six-month delays have become common as developers readjust their timelines,” adds Boiko.

Sales Volumes Hit Record Lows

It is not just construction delays, even the sales are slowing. According to the ValuStrat Price Index (VPI), the Dubai residential market experienced a moderation in its pace of decline during April 2026, following a sharper market contraction the previous month. Citywide residential capital values for April saw a softer monthly drop of 1.9%, compared to March’s 5.9% contraction, while annual growth remained positive at 5.3%.

Many investors are adopting a wait-and-watch approach. “The ready property market was hit the hardest, with transaction volumes dropping by 34%, while the under-construction (off-plan) segment remained relatively stable as investors focused on long-term prospects,” says Boiko.

How Are Prices Being Affected?

Dubai real estate prices have started to soften, at least in the short term. How the Iran war ends and how Middle East tensions ease over the long term will likely shape Dubai’s future as a prime destination for foreigners.

In a worst-case scenario, the numbers are not pointing towards a healthy recovery. According to Citi Research, significant downside risks could emerge in a weaker demand environment. “In a worst-case scenario without construction delays and a projected population decline in 2026, Dubai real estate prices might average a 7% annual decrease from 2026 to 2028, resulting in an approximate 20% decline by 2028 compared to 2025 prices,” states the Citi report.

Interestingly, exactly a year back, in May 2025, a Fitch report warned that Dubai real estate prices could likely face a double-digit fall after years of boom, on the back of a record increase in supply.

However, the price impact varies significantly by location. Boiko breaks it down:

Palm Jumeirah (ultra-premium, waterfront) — price range AED 4,000–7,500+ per sq ft — has remained virtually unaffected. Cash purchases by HNWIs, extreme land scarcity, and its status as a global safe haven have kept prices stable, with a notable 12.3% year-on-year capital growth despite the ongoing conflict.

Downtown Dubai (flagship premium) — price range AED 2,980–4,500 per sq ft — has seen a localized dip of about 10% in the secondary market due to delayed decisions by foreign buyers, but its premium location has prevented a sharper correction.

Dubai Marina (expat hub) — price range AED 2,061–3,800 per sq ft — has seen transaction activity slow, with sellers offering discounts of 10–12% for quicker sales. However, a strong short-term rental market is keeping baseline values resilient.

Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC) — price range AED 1,100–1,500 per sq ft — initially faced a price drop of 10–15% in March due to cautious buyers and oversupply. But the correction created a buying opportunity — raising rental yields and attracting investors back by late April, aided by impending government visa reforms.

Dubai’s Response

Dubai is not sitting still. The emirate has recently scrapped the minimum investment requirement of AED 750,000 (roughly US$2,00,000 or Rs 2 crore) for sole owners seeking the two-year Property Investor Residence Visa. This move is expected to attract buyers at the lower end of the market and provide a demand boost in that segment.

What Lies Ahead

Dubai’s real estate market is currently undergoing a correction, with experts debating how long it will last and how deep price drops will go. But most experts do not see this as a crash — rather, a pause.

According to ValuStrat’s report: “Dubai’s real estate market is not losing momentum entirely. Instead, it is transitioning into a more mature and selective phase. As the market adjusts, opportunities will likely remain strongest in projects backed by strong fundamentals, lifestyle appeal, and sustainable demand.”

The bottom line: While the conflict has introduced uncertainty, Dubai’s long-term structural advantages remain intact. For patient investors, the current correction may well turn out to be an entry point rather than an exit signal.

Disclaimer: This article is for general informational purposes only and does not constitute investment, financial, or legal advice. Dubai real estate prices, transaction volumes, and market projections cited are based on third-party research and analyst estimates. The views and opinions expressed by the individuals quoted herein, if any, are their own and do not necessarily reflect the views of the publication. Readers are strongly advised to consult a qualified real estate advisor or financial professional before making any property investment decisions in Dubai or the UAE.