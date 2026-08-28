The US is losing some of its appeal among Indian students, with the number heading there for the key Fall intake estimated to have fallen by up to 30% from a year earlier, according to study abroad consultants. The drop comes amid growing concerns over visas and post-study work, as consultants are already seeing fewer queries and lower interest as the next Fall admission cycle gets under way.

Proposed $100,000 OPT Fee

The proposed $100,000 fee for Optional Practical Training (OPT) has emerged as a particular concern for students. Some consultants describe it as a “talent tariff” that could fundamentally change the economics of studying in the US. To be sure, OPT allows eligible international graduates to work in the US for up to 12 months after completing their degree, with graduates in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) fields eligible for a further 24-month extension.

“Having guided Indian families through international education decisions for over two decades, I have rarely had to explain a rule like this one. From September onwards, a graduate in the US must clear a second approval before they can legally begin work, and the grace period after graduation halves from 60 days to 30,” said Karunn Kandoi, CEO at Vidysea.

Kandoi said the proposed OPT fee was the bigger concern for families. He said that students should not allow uncertainty around processing to determine a long-term career decision.

“The rising level of uncertainty over US immigration and post-study work policies might lead Indian students and their families to exercise extra caution when considering education in the US. A proposed OPT fee could be a significant limiting factor given the importance of post-study work in the overall value offer to international students,” said Ritika Gupta, CEO (global education mentor) at AAera.

Sharper Fall in Visa Arrivals

The impact being reported by study abroad consultants is also reflected in official data. According to US Department of Commerce data, student arrivals from India on US student visas rose 10.5% to 323,652 in the August 2023-July 2024 cycle but fell 15.5% to 273,445 in 2024-25 and another 32.8% to 183,719 in 2025-26. The latest figure is 43.2% below the 323,652 recorded in the August 2023-July 2024 cycle.

This decline means the US has lost nearly 140,000 student arrivals from India in two years from the 2023-24 level. For US universities, the concern is not just the loss of students in a single intake but a weakening pipeline of international students, particularly at the graduate level.

The timing is crucial because the Fall 2026 admission cycle has already ended, with top-tier US colleges closing their admission process around April and lower-rung colleges continuing until June.

The proposed fee for OPT could have a direct bearing on students taking expensive postgraduate courses, many of whom factor post-study employment into their calculation of the return on a US degree. A substantial charge could materially alter that calculation, particularly for students financing their education through loans.

Additionally, from September 15, students holding F-1 visas will also move from the existing “duration of status (D/S)” system to a fixed admission period. Instead of being admitted for D/S, students will receive a specific end date, with those needing to remain beyond that period potentially required to seek an extension of stay.

This change introduces another layer of uncertainty into the period after graduation. While transition arrangements are available for eligible students, the additional immigration procedures could make the path from graduation to employment less predictable.

Though Gupta does not expect an immediate collapse in enrolment. “Although I do not expect drastic changes in enrollment figures in the near term, students will most probably start reconsidering their options in future admissions and explore alternatives like the UK, Canada, and Australia. The cumulative effect could be felt in 2027 when students start making their research and applications about a year in advance,” she said.

For US universities, a prolonged fall in Indian student numbers could start hurting enrolment. It also comes as the US faces growing competition from countries where post-study work rules are seen as more predictable.

Even though the current pause in immigrant-visa appointments does not apply to F-1 student visas and is therefore not directly affecting students, the frequent changes to US immigration policies are increasingly being seen as less student-friendly.