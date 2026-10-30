Adjustment of status is the process that foreigners can use to apply for lawful permanent resident (LPR) status (also known as applying for a Green Card) when they are present in the United States. This means that they may get LPR status without having to return to their home country to complete consular processing.

If you are not inside the United States, you must obtain your visa outside the United States through consular processing. So what does the line look like for those who apply from inside the US? The latest USCIS data, as of October 5, 2026, has an answer. For India, it is a long one.

The most striking things in the data

37,328 India EB2 and EB3 applications are “Awaiting Availability.” That is 88% of the 42,433 India EB2 and EB3 cases counted.

Their priority dates run from November 2013 to January 2015.

In Rest of the World EB2, the waiting group starts with January 2025 priority dates. That is a gap of more than 11 years.

India EB1 has 11,132 cases awaiting, almost all with 2023 priority dates. Rest of the World EB1 has none in that group.

India EB5 has 9,437 pending cases, and none show as awaiting.

India vs Rest of the World, cases counted

Category India counted India awaiting Rest of the World counted Rest of the World awaiting EB1 19140 11132 32008 0 EB2 27253 23964 48305 21198 EB3 (excl. Other Workers) 15180 13364 27871 10549 EB5 9437 None shown 3728 None shown

Source: USCIS

India’s EB2 and EB3 line is where the wait piles up

The EB2 report counts 27,253 India cases. Of these, 23,964 are awaiting availability, and only 3,289 are in the available group.

Now look at the priority dates. A priority date is generally the date the underlying petition was filed. Where a labor certification is needed, it is the date that application was accepted for processing by the Department of Labor.

In India EB2, 20,637 of the waiting cases carry 2014 priority dates. Another 2,329 are from November and December 2013, and 998 are from January 2015. The busiest single month is October 2014, with 2,684 cases.

EB3 tells the same story. There are 15,180 India cases counted, with 13,364 awaiting and 1,816 available. Of the waiting cases, 13,209 carry 2014 priority dates. December 2014 is the busiest month at 2,649. Another 155 are from January 2015.

A priority date from 2014 is roughly 12 years old. The available group stops around 2013, with 2,922 EB2 cases and 1,684 EB3 cases carrying 2013 dates.

India’s awaiting cases by priority date year

Category Priority date year Cases awaiting EB1 2023 11116 EB1 2024 16 EB2 2013 2329 EB2 2014 20637 EB2 2015 998 EB3 2014 13209 EB3 2015 155

Source: USCIS

Is the Rest of the World waiting this long? Not close

Rest of the World EB2 has 48,305 cases counted. Of these, 27,107 are available, and 17,620 of those carry 2024 priority dates. The other 21,198 are awaiting, and every one of them has a 2025 or 2026 priority date.

The two queues are similar in size. The dates are not. India’s EB2 waiting group is 23,964 cases that start in November 2013. The Rest of the World’s is 21,198 cases that start in January 2025.

Rest of the World EB3 (excluding Other Workers) counts 27,871 cases. A total of 17,322 are available and 10,549 are awaiting. Most of the waiting cases, 8,931, carry 2024 priority dates. Rest of the World EB1 has 32,008 cases, and all are available.

India’s EB1: a queue that starts in 2023

EB1 is where India’s pattern changes. The report counts 19,140 India cases. Of these, 8,008 are available and 11,132 are awaiting. All but 16 of the waiting cases carry 2023 priority dates, and May 2023 is the busiest month at 1,477.

Look at 2022 too. Monthly counts climb from 43 in January 2022 to 921 in December 2022.

The older years stand out as well. India has 2,757 EB1 cases with 2017 to 2021 priority dates. The Rest of the World has 215.

EB5 is where India’s numbers jump

India has 9,437 pending EB5 cases, against 3,728 for the Rest of the World. Look at the set-asides. India has 9,274, made up of 5,785 Rural, 3,455 High Unemployment and 34 Infrastructure. The Rest of the World has 3,353.

Almost 89% of India’s EB5 cases carry 2025 or 2026 priority dates. That is 8,415 cases. The single busiest month is September 2026 in the Rural set-aside, with 994.

What this report counts, and what it leaves out

The report is an estimate of pending adjustment of status applications in the USCIS inventory. It has no information on the DOS inventory. It also excludes people with pending or approved petitions who have not yet applied for adjustment of status. Also, the counts can change when new Form I-485 applications come in on older priority dates, or when cases move between categories, such as EB3 to EB2. It has no data on pending permanent labor certifications or prevailing wage requests at the Department of Labor. The India EB2 and EB3 sheet shows priority date years 2006 to 2015 only.

What should Green Card applicants take away?

For India, EB2 and EB3 cases in the waiting group carry priority dates around 2014. EB1 cases in that group start in 2023. EB5 cases show as available, with most dates from 2025 and 2026. In the Rest of the World, the EB2 waiting group begins in 2025. The report is a snapshot of pending adjustment cases only, so the full queue is longer than these numbers.

Disclaimer: This article is based on data published by the Department of Homeland Security, U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, as of October 5, 2026. The figures are estimates and may change. Readers are advised to verify their own case status and priority date on official USCIS and Department of State sources. This article does not constitute legal or immigration advice. The publication does not guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information and is not responsible for any action taken on its basis.