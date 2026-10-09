India on Friday criticised the US decision to suspend several major IT companies from a key green card programme, saying the move does not serve the shared interests of the two countries. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) also objected to remarks made by US Vice President JD Vance about the issue, calling them offensive and dismissive of the contribution made by Indian professionals to the American economy.

In a statement issued on October 9, the MEA said it was aware of the US Department of Labor’s decision to suspend certain companies from the Permanent Labour Certification (PERM) programme. The ministry said the move could affect the green card process for eligible employees of these companies, but stressed that it was separate from the H-1B visa programme.

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MEA clarifies impact on H-1B visa holders

Addressing concerns among Indian professionals working in the US, the MEA said the suspension of PERM applications would not automatically affect existing H-1B visas or the legal status of visa holders and their dependents.

“It should be noted that PERM is distinct from the H-1B visa programme,” the ministry said.

“The suspension of PERM applications does not, by itself, affect the validity of existing H-1B visas or the status of H-1B visa holders and their dependents, though there could be some impact on the permanent-residency/Green Card process of eligible employees of the affected companies,” it added.

PERM, or Permanent Labour Certification, is an important early step in several employment-based green card categories. The process generally requires an employer to show that there are no able, willing, qualified and available US workers for the job and that hiring a foreign worker will not adversely affect the wages and working conditions of similarly employed American workers.

The suspension could therefore delay the green card process for Indian professionals employed by the affected companies, even if their existing H-1B visas remain valid.

‘Talent mobility adds value to both economies’

The MEA also defended the movement of skilled Indian professionals to the US, saying it benefits both countries by supporting innovation, research and job creation.

“It should also be clear that talent mobility adds value to both economies,” the ministry said.

“While it creates opportunities for Indians, it equally helps US companies with cutting-edge talent, innovation, research, productivity, competitiveness and job creation, besides creating shareholder wealth in the US,” it added.

The ministry said the movement of skilled workers was an area of “tremendous mutual benefit” for India and the US. It also called on all stakeholders to recognise the value of this relationship.

“This is therefore an area of tremendous mutual benefit for the two countries and our expectation is that all stakeholders in this process can appreciate this fact,” the statement said.

The MEA also criticised Washington’s decision, saying, “The steps announced by the US do not advance the shared ambitions of both countries.”

MEA calls Vance’s remarks ‘deeply offensive’

The Indian government also took exception to comments made by US Vice President JD Vance in connection with the suspension.

“We have also seen some comments in this context by the US Vice President,” the MEA said.

“We believe that such descriptions are unwarranted and ignore the fact that Indian professionals in the United States are highly educated and skilled contributors to its economy and innovation ecosystem,” it added.

The ministry further pointed out that immigrants have played an important role in shaping the US economy and its growth over several generations.

“Indeed, the history of the United States itself has been shaped by generations of immigrants whose labour, enterprise and innovation have contributed to its growth and prosperity,” the statement said.

It strongly objected to the language used in the remarks, saying, “Resorting to terminology that carries painful historical and colonial legacy connotations is deeply offensive.”

The MEA ended its statement by saying it would continue to monitor developments around the issue.

US suspends major IT firms from green card programme

The MEA’s response came a day after Washington announced the suspension of several major technology companies from the PERM programme.

The companies named were Cognizant, Infosys, Tata, Wipro, HCL, Capgemini, Microsoft and Adobe. The programme allows employers to begin the process of sponsoring eligible foreign workers for employment-based green cards.

US Labour Secretary Keith Sonderling announced the decision on Thursday, with Vance, who heads the US Anti-Fraud Task Force, present at the announcement.

Sonderling said the Department of Labor would stop accepting new applications from the affected companies and would not process their pending applications.

The Trump administration presented the move as part of its efforts to crack down on alleged misuse of the employment-based green card system. Reports also said Microsoft and Adobe were suspended amid active federal investigations.

The decision could have significant consequences for Indian professionals working at the affected companies, many of whom rely on employer sponsorship to obtain permanent residency in the US.