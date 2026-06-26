An Indian man living illegally in the United States pleaded guilty to massive US visa fraud in federal court in Boston earlier this week. Forty-year-old Mitul Patel was previously flagged by US Department of Justice (DOJ) officials in March 2026 when they charged him via criminal complaint for conspiring to stage fake armed robberies of convenience stores to exploit a U-Visa.

The non-immigration status also offers a direct pathway to a Green Card (legal permanent resident) for eligible victims of certain crimes.

Patel was unlawfully residing in Worcester before US authorities arrested him for gaming the immigration system as part of their ongoing effort to root out fraud in Massachusetts. Given the latest updates in his case, Patel could face deportation from the United States.

Indian immigrant pleads guilty to US visa fraud

On June 24 (US time), Mitul Patel, a native of India, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit visa fraud. The 40-year-old was among 11 Indian nationals charged in connection with exploiting the system for immigration benefits in March 2026.

The charge to which Mitul has now pleaded guilty carries a sentence of up to five years in prison, three years of supervised release, and a $250,000 fine. Additionally, the defendant is subject to deportation, as established in the official DOJ release.

US District Court Judge Myong J Joun set Patel’s sentencing date for July 29, 2026, which will determine his fate in the US.

How the immigrant gamed the U Visa pathway

According to charging documents cited by the DOJ, the flagged scheme involving several Indian nationals began three years ago. Rambhai Patel, another immigrant unlawfully residing in the US, and his co-conspirators, including Mitul, carried out fake armed robberies of at least six convenience or liquor stores and fast-food eateries in Massachusetts and elsewhere in the US.

🚨#BREAKING: #FBI Boston's Violent Crimes Task Force has arrested 10 Indian nationals across MA, KY, MO, & OH for allegedly participating in staged armed robberies for the purpose of allowing store clerks to claim they were "victims" of violent crime so they could apply for… pic.twitter.com/SG4oQW9z1t — FBI Boston (@FBIBoston) March 13, 2026

As part of the purposely staged crimes, the accused (including the so-called “victims” involved in the scheme) allegedly planned to falsely claim they were targeted in a crime to facilitate their application for a U non-immigration status, or U Visa.

According to US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS), this particular status is set aside for victims of certain crimes who have suffered mental or physical abuse and are helpful to law enforcement or government officials in investigating or prosecuting criminal activity.

The US Congress created this visa category with the passage of the Victims of Trafficking and Violence Protection Act (including the Battered Immigrant Women’s Protection Act) in October 2000.

DOJ detailed that the staged robberies would allegedly see “robbers” threatening store clerks or owners with an apparent firearm. Thereafter, the person posing as a thief would snatch cash from the register and flee the scene, all while the staged events were captured on store surveillance video.

After allegedly waiting five minutes or more for the “robber” to escape, the so-called victims would call the police to report the incident.

Mitul Patel, who has now pleaded guilty to the visa fraud, paid the scheme’s organiser, Rambhai Patel (who played the role of the “robber”), to be included as a “victim” in a fake robbery of a store in Worcester, Massachusetts, in October 2023, according to the US Justice Department.

US authorities also suggested that organiser Rambhai Patel, in turn, would pay the store owners for using their businesses for the staged robbery.

While Mitul has now admitted to the crimes, others named in the charging documents are still presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.

Does U Visa offer a path to Green Card?

As long as an applicant meets certain requirements, they may be eligible for a Green Card (adjustment of status or permanent residence). According to USCIS, you must have been physically present in the US for a continuous period of at least three years while in a U non-immigrant status to qualify for a Green Card.

Additionally, you must not have unreasonably refused to provide assistance to law enforcement since receiving your U visa on the basis of your identity as a “victim” of a certain crime.

The U-1 non-immigrant status is for victims of certain crimes who have suffered substantial physical or mental abuse and are helpful to the investigation or prosecution of the criminal activity. Meanwhile, qualifying members of U-1 non-immigrants may also receive U-2 (spouse), U-3 (child), U-4 (parent), or U-5 (sibling) non-immigrant status.

Each year, the limit on the number of U visas being granted to principal petitioners (U-1) has been set at 10,000. On the contrary, there is no cap for family members deriving status from the U-1 petitioner.

“If the cap is reached before all U nonimmigrant petitions have been adjudicated, USCIS will create a waiting list for any eligible principal or derivative petitioners that are awaiting a final decision and a U visa. Petitioners placed on the waiting list will be granted deferred action or parole and are eligible to apply for work authorization while waiting for additional U visas to become available,” states the official USCIS website.

Disclaimer: This article is for general informational purposes only and does not constitute legal, immigration, or tax advice. Immigration laws and government policies are subject to frequent change without notice. While we strive to provide accurate updates, readers are strongly advised to verify the latest requirements with the official embassy, consulate, or government portal of the respective country. Financial Express is not responsible for any decisions made based on this information. For personalised guidance, please consult a qualified immigration attorney or a certified professional advisor.

