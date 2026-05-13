During routine check-ins at immigration offices and court buildings, a large number of US immigrants are being arrested by ICE. The extent of immigration enforcement that American communities are currently witnessing is completely unparalleled in modern history, which has sparked a growing backlash and altercations between demonstrators and DHS personnel.

To avoid such arrests, U.S. Representative Grace Meng has introduced the ‘Safe Check-ins for Immigrants Act’, a bill that would allow immigrants to complete required check-ins with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) through virtual platforms such as Zoom instead of appearing in person.

The bill aims to provide an option for virtual periodic appearances for foreigners pending a decision on whether the immigrant is to be removed from the United States, and for other purposes.

Meng introduced the legislation in response to a sharp increase in ICE arrests occurring during routine check-ins at immigration offices and court buildings. ICE arrests have more than quadrupled during the President’s second term and many of those arrests have been made against people without criminal convictions, says Meng in a statement supporting the bill.

ICE Detentions on the Rise

According to a report by The American Immigration Council, the number of people detained in U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) facilities increased by more than 75% in the year after President Trump took office, from about 40,000 to a record 73,000 by mid-January.

ALSO READ DACA renewal delays surge from 15 days to over 4 months, leaving thousands of immigrants losing work permits

The growth of “at-large” arrests in American neighborhoods, workplace raids at farms, factories, construction sites, and other establishments, and new “re-arrest” procedures at immigration courts and ICE check-ins have all contributed to these trends.

“ICE agents have been causing chaos in our communities for months. Immigrants who are complying with the law have been detained and arrested while attending their scheduled check-ins. That’s not enforcement, that’s intimidation.

The Administration claims it is targeting the ‘worst of the worst’, but many of those arrested have no criminal record, are following the rules set by the government, and are trying to obtain legal status. My bill would provide a safe, secure way for individuals to fulfill their obligations and continue their path toward legal status without fear,” said Congresswoman Meng.

The bill is supported by New York Immigration Coalition, Asian American Federation, New Immigrant Community Empowerment, Adhikaar, and Emerald Isle Immigration Center.

Disclaimer: Immigration laws and enforcement policies are subject to change. The legislation described in this article is a proposed bill and is not yet in effect. Readers facing immigration proceedings are strongly advised to consult a qualified immigration lawyer.