As thousands of skilled professionals remain stuck in the uncertainty of the H-1B visa, immigration attorney Kevin J Andrews say the wait doesn’t have to be passive. For many, it could be the moment to aim higher that is towards permanent residency through the EB-1A visa.

A recent blog by immigration attorney Kevin J Andrews, featured in Global Talent Report, explains that while most applicants focus narrowly on securing or extending an H-1B, they often forget about a parallel pathway they can build in the background.

“The EB-1A is a self-petition you can build in the background while employed,” Andrews writes, explaining that the process does not require employer sponsorship, an important distinction in a system where job mobility is often constrained.

Strategy over activity

“You don’t need your employer’s permission to build an EB-1A case. But you do need a strategy. Most people skip that part,” Andrew explains. He points to a recurring pattern among engineers and professionals who invest months in side projects, publications, or judging roles only to find later that these efforts carry little weight with US immigration authorities.

According to Andrews, the issue is not a lack of ambition but a lack of targeting. Applicants often assume that any impressive-looking credential will strengthen their case, when in reality, adjudicators at the US Citizenship and Immigration Services evaluate evidence based on evolving standards.

Understanding what EB-1A demands

The EB-1A visa is a first-preference, employment-based green card designed for individuals with extraordinary ability in fields such as science, business, arts, or athletics. Unlike other employment-based categories, it allows candidates to self-petition meaning no employer sponsorship or labor certification is required.

To qualify, applicants must demonstrate sustained national or international acclaim, either through a major achievement or by meeting at least three out of ten criteria set by USCIS. These include awards, published work, judging roles, original contributions, and evidence of high salary, among others.

But Andrews cautions that what qualifies as “strong evidence” is constantly changing. “USCIS adjudication trends change. The specific evidence that strengthened a case in 2023 may not have the same impact in 2026.” He explains that peer review roles once considered strong evidence are now under greater scrutiny. Simply reviewing papers is no longer sufficient; applicants must demonstrate the selectivity and prestige of the role. Similarly, salary benchmarks can become weak points if not carefully aligned with the correct occupation codes and geographic comparisons.

Planning your career around your case

Rather than treating EB-1A preparation as a checklist, Andrews suggests integrating it into long-term career planning. “Map your career trajectory to your immigration strategy.” This means choosing opportunities that serve dual purposes that is advancing professionally while also strengthening an immigration profile. Questions about the credibility of conferences, the recognition of publication venues, and the coherence of one’s professional narrative become critical. “These are questions you can’t answer from Google,” he writes, explaining the need for expert guidance.

The 6–12 month window

For professionals currently employed, Andrews sees a strategic window of opportunity but warns against filling it with random activities. “The engineers who end up with the strongest cases don’t just accumulate evidence. They choose activities that serve double duty.” His advice is that begin with a realistic external assessment of your profile, and then focus on strengthening one or two criteria with targeted effort. “Six months of strategic effort beats two years of undirected work.” One of the more reassuring aspects of the EB-1A route is its discretion. Applicants can build their case without informing their employer. “Your employer doesn’t need to know. But your attorney should be involved early.”

What is EB-1A?

The EB-1A visa is one of the most sought-after U.S. immigration pathways for high-skilled professionals because it recognises individuals at the very top of their field. Classified under the first-preference employment-based category, it is designed for those who can demonstrate “extraordinary ability” in areas such as science, business, education, arts, or athletics.

What sets EB-1A apart is its flexibility. Unlike traditional work visas or even other green card categories, it allows applicants to self-petition, meaning they do not need a job offer, employer sponsorship, or labor certification. Instead, candidates must prove sustained national or international acclaim, either through a one-time major achievement or by meeting at least three out of ten criteria set by the US Citizenship and Immigration Services, such as awards, published work, judging roles, or original contributions.

Beyond eligibility, the category is also known for relatively faster processing and fewer backlogs compared to EB-2 or EB-3 routes, particularly for applicants from countries like India. It also allows immediate family members that is spouses and unmarried children under 21 to obtain permanent residency alongside the primary applicant, making it both a career and life-changing pathway.

Disclaimer: This article is for general informational purposes only and does not constitute legal, immigration, or tax advice. Immigration laws and government policies are subject to frequent change without notice. While we strive to provide accurate updates, readers are strongly advised to verify the latest requirements with the official embassy, consulate, or government portal of the respective country. Financial Express is not responsible for any decisions made based on this information. For personalized guidance, please consult a qualified immigration attorney or a certified professional advisor.