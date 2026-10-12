The US Department of Labor Inspector General, Anthony P. D’Esposito, has announced an investigation into potential fraud in the J‑1 visa programs of nine American universities: Pitt, Yale, Harvard, Stanford, Brown, UC Davis, Caltech, Arizona State University, and MIT. Subpoenas have been served to each of the universities, and investigations are underway.

The investigation will examine alleged misuse and misclassification within J‑1 visa programs at institutions that collectively receive billions of dollars in federally supported research funding.

Approximately 61% of postdoctoral workers and researchers supported by federal grants at the nine universities are foreign nationals, compared to 38% at other universities.

J-1 classification

The Exchange Visitor (J) non-immigrant visa category is for individuals approved to participate in work-and study-based exchange visitor programs. The J-1 classification (exchange visitors) is authorized for those who intend to participate in an approved program for teaching, instructing, or lecturing; studying; observing; conducting research; consulting; demonstrating special skills; receiving training; or receiving graduate medical education or training.

An exchange visitor is generally admitted for the duration of status (D/S). Thus, the program duration on their DS-2019 governs their status, and an exchange visitor cannot and need not file a request for extension of stay with USCIS.

Generally, an exchange visitor maintains status while they continue to engage in program activities as required by the terms of their program. An exchange visitor may seek to extend the length of their program through their program sponsor with the Department of State, which extends their stay in the U.S.

Inspector General D’Esposito announced at a White House Fraud Task Force event, joined by Vice President J.D. Vance, Labor Secretary Keith Sonderling, Attorney General Todd Blanche, White House Deputy Chief of Staff and Homeland Security Advisor Stephen Miller, and Chairman of the Federal Trade Commission Andrew Ferguson during a White House Fraud Task Force event Thursday morning.

“Subpoenas have been served. Investigations are underway. And nobody gets a free pass because their name is carved into an expensive building. Improperly used J-1 visa classifications to avoid employment obligations, exploit taxpayer-funded programs, and undermine American workers will not be tolerated,” said Anthony P. D’Esposito, Inspector General, U.S. Department of Labor.

“The Chinese Communist Party doesn’t need to kick down the doors of America’s research laboratories if our own institutions are willing to leave those doors wide open. China is not simply an economic competitor. The Chinese Communist Party is a sophisticated adversary actively targeting American technology, intellectual property, and national security interests,” Inspector General D’Esposito added.

Investigators are examining whether visa programs have been used in ways that disadvantage American workers and undermine program requirements.

“I don’t care how prestigious a university thinks it is. Break the law and screw Americans, and I will personally cuff you in the university square. I don’t care how large your endowment is, how powerful your alumni are, or how many politicians you have on speed dial. Nobody is above the law,” said Inspector General D’Esposito.

As part of the announcement, Inspector General D’Esposito also unveiled two major enforcement initiatives: the Visa Fraud Strike Team and the Labor Inspector General Most Wanted List.

The Strike Team is a first-of-its-kind, multi-agency enforcement initiative designed to investigate and prosecute visa fraud across the highest-risk visa programs.

It will focus on H‑1B and J‑1 visa programs and will include personnel from the Department of Labor, Department of Justice, Department of Homeland Security, U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, Homeland Security Investigations, and the State Department’s Diplomatic Security Service.

The Most Wanted List features 16 fugitives accused of stealing more than $250 million from American workers and taxpayers.

“We’re establishing this Visa Fraud Strike Team, bringing together investigative expertise from across government. We will follow the money, uncover the schemes, and work with Attorney General Todd Blanche to prosecute criminals,” Inspector General D’Esposito added.

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