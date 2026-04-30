Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton on Thursday launched a major investigation against nearly 30 businesses in North Texas over suspected abuse of the H-1B visa programme. The move came after his office issued Civil Investigative Demands (CIDs) to companies accused of using fraudulent methods to sponsor foreign workers.

The Attorney General’s office released an official statement dated April 30. Authorities said the probe focuses on possible fraud tied to the H-1B visa system, which allows US companies to hire foreign workers in specialized jobs.

BREAKING: Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is opening investigations into nearly 30 Texas companies over suspected H-1B visa fraud. pic.twitter.com/9kuReAllO9 — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) April 30, 2026

The Attorney General’s office named several companies under investigation. These include Tekpro IT LLC, Fame PBX LLC, 1st Ranking Technologies LLC, Qubitz Tech Systems LLC, Blooming Clouds LLC, Virat Solutions Inc, Oak Technologies Inc, Techpath Inc, and Techquency LLC. Officials believe some of these firms may have misused the visa programme for illegal gain.

Accusations against companies

According to the official statement, investigators suspect that some businesses created so-called “ghost offices” to make it appear that they had active operations in the United States. Authorities allege that these companies falsely showed functioning offices and business activities in order to sponsor foreign workers under the H-1B programme.

The Attorney General’s office said such practices could amount to fraud and abuse of the immigration system. Officials believe some firms may have submitted misleading information about their operations, workforce, and business services.

“I will not allow the H-1B program to be abused by bad actors seeking to use it as a loophole for allowing foreign nationals to invade Texas,” said Ken Paxton. “My office will continue working to uncover and put an end to fraud within the H-1B program.”

The investigation also seeks extensive company records. Authorities have demanded employee details, financial statements, records of products and services, and internal communications related to business operations. Investigators want to determine whether these firms genuinely operated as active businesses or existed mainly to obtain visas.

The H-1B visa programme supporters say the programme helps companies hire skilled workers in fields such as technology, engineering, healthcare, and finance. However, critics say that some businesses misuse the system to replace American workers with lower-paid foreign employees.

H-1B fraud cases in past

Federal and state authorities have investigated H-1B fraud cases in the past. Cases often involve fake job postings, shell companies, or businesses that misrepresent salaries and office locations. Immigration experts say “ghost office” schemes usually involve rented spaces or addresses that create the appearance of legitimate operations without real business activity.

The Texas Attorney General’s office said this latest action forms part of a broader investigation into H-1B abuse across the state. Officials said previous probes had already involved other Texas companies suspected of violating programme rules.

The office added that the investigation aims to protect American workers and ensure companies follow immigration laws. Authorities said they would continue examining businesses that participate in the programme and take legal action where necessary.

So far, officials have not announced criminal charges against the companies named in the investigation. The Civil Investigative Demands require firms to hand over records and cooperate with authorities.