Without laying out specific details, the Donald Trump administration has issued a major warning about potentially intensifying its ongoing immigration crackdown.

Continuing his scathing social media streak, the US Department of Labor’s Inspector General Anthony D’Esposito warned that a “big week” is coming “ahead” on the “foreign labor visa front.”

“We’re taking LFG to a whole new level,” the DOL inspector general added on X, tagging the official accounts of the US president, Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of Labor Keith Sonderling, the White House Task Force to Eliminate Fraud and the Department of Justice’s National Fraud Enforcement Division.

The US Labor Department’s reiteration signalling strict action against the work visa program surfaced online hot on the heels of Vice President JD Vance supporting the idea of potentially scrapping the H-1B visa program. Just days ago, he told the conservative streaming and TV channel ‘Real America’s Voice’ that the visa program heavily relied on to hire foreign employees in the STEM field was “completely broken.”

Since Trump returned to office in January 2025, his administration has exhibited a pattern of vehemently attacking the H-1B program and accusing US employers of “abusing” it to replace American workers with “cheap foreign labour.”

Trump admin continues to back the hefty $100,000 H-1B fee

By now, the Trump administration has proposed various measures and policy overhauls to clamp down on the H-1B program, which has especially been dominated by Indian nationals. According to official US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) data, applicants from India have secured over 70% of all the ‘specialty occupations’ work visa approvals in recent years.

The current Congress-authorised annual cap for the non-immigrant visa category is set at 65,000. An additional 20,000 H-1B petitions filed for beneficiaries with a master’s degree or higher from a US institution or higher educations are exempt for the regular cap.

In September 2025, President Trump signed a proclamation imposing a $100,000 fee on new H-1B applications. Although the executive order was set to expire this September, a new presidential proclamation extended the fee policy through September 21, 2027, even though it is currently blocked by court order.

Despite being ruled an unlawful tax in June and facing other separate lawsuits, the Trump administration has continued to push its agenda of making the price tag associated with entry into the United States through the H-1B visa higher. In late September, another federal judge blocked the unprecedented fee, ruling that USCIS and the US State Department failed to follow necessary protocol before implementing it.

In the meantime, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has also expressed support for a separate proposed permanent fee of $103,256.

JD Vance defends the $100K H-1B fee

In his recent viral interview with ‘Real America’s Voice’ on board Air Force 2, Vance again defended the $100,000 fee proclamation.

“If you’re going to bring in an accountant making $45,000 a year to replace an accountant who is an American making $60,000 a year, that’s not you using the program to bring in a genius,” he said, according to a video clip shared on his official X account. “That’s you destroying American jobs and defrauding the American people… My view is the H-1B program is completely broken.”

He continued, “If you’re just trying to replace an American accountant with a cheaper foreign accountant, then you’re not going to pay $100,000.”

Additional efforts aimed at curbing the visa program have replaced the H-1B lottery with a wage-weighted selection process prioritising higher-skilled and higher-paid foreign employees. Enhanced screening and vetting of H-1B applicants and their H-4 dependents was one of the first such steps enacted by the current administration.

Employers under scrutiny over H-1B

The month of September also saw the DOL inspector general revealing that the H-1B crackdown had widened beyond the technology sector, as cases of alleged work visa fraud were also being probed in healthcare and other industries.

Issuing a condemning warning even at the time, D’Esposito wrote on X, “H-1B fraudsters…count your days.” In an accompanying slew of tweets, he noted that whistleblowers, including people from big companies and public tips were helping the department expedite its investigation of alleged visa abuse.

Earlier that month, the Labor Department announced that permanent labor certification filings (PERM) for the India-founded tech services giant Cognizant had been suspended. Since these applications help hire a foreign employee to work permanently in the US, they serve as a stepping stone for those hoping to secure lawful permanent residence or become a Green Card holder in the country.

Months before the suspension of Cognizant’s PERM filings was finalised online, D’Esposito had already hinted at regulatory action against the IT company on X, telling the public to “stay tuned.”

In a separate post, the Trump administration official claimed that “H1-B processing” had also been suspended for Cognizant (and another company called Cloudera).

Cloudera, an American data lake software company, was even directly sued by the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division in April for “violating the Immigration and Nationality Act (INA) by intentionally discriminating against US workers.”

Consequently, Assistant Attorney General Harmeet K. Dhillon of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division said at the time, “Employers cannot use the PERM sponsorship process as a backdoor for discriminating against U.S. workers.”

Reiterating President Trump’s objective of putting US workers first, she added, “The Division will not hesitate to sue companies who intentionally deter U.S. workers from applying to American jobs.”

These separate instances have all served as a lead-up to Trump signing another executive order to “protect American national and economic security and American workers from abuses of the H-1B visa program” on September 18, according to a White House ‘Fact Sheet.’ In a bid to push for enhanced program integrity and improve interagency coordination for the mission, the administration is repeatedly targeting US companies that are hiring foreign visa workers while laying off American workers.

Disclaimer: This article is intended for informational purposes only and is based on publicly available immigration guidance. Rules and deadlines are subject to change; readers should verify current requirements directly with USCIS or consult a qualified immigration attorney before making decisions based on this information. Financial Express is not responsible for any decisions made based on this information.