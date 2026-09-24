About a week after the US Department of Labour’s top official warned that “H-1B visa abuse” is “worse than many of the American people actually think,” the US Department of State launched an “Online Visa Fraud Tip Portal.” The Trump administration seeks to ramp up its immigration crackdown through this new launch, noting that tens of thousands of what it describes as “visa fraudsters” have been identified and held accountable during the Republican leader’s second term, thanks to tips shared by the public.

The new online tool is part of President Trump and US State Secretary Rubio’s Department of State Bureau of Consular Affairs’ rigorous fraud detection and prevention efforts. By doing so, the Trump administration aims to curb instances of “visa fraud,” which could include using forged documents or travel plans, arranging sham marriages, fabricating job offers, or engaging in birth tourism, among other things. US officials recognise such “schemes” not only as a way to defraud the American government, but also as fraud undermining the US economy and American workers, in addition to jeopardising US national security.

As a means to clamp down on such incidents, the Trump administration has already resorted to revoking visas and referring cases for further law enforcement investigation. The tool offers members of the public a chance to report allegations of “visa fraud or misuse” across numerous visa categories.

Without detailing specifics, the Labour Department’s Inspector General Anthony D’Esposito claimed this week that $20 billion were uncovered in suspected fraud related to H-1B visas and foreign worker programs.

How does the US Visa Fraud portal work?

Available on the official Travel.State.Gov website (US Department of State), the ‘Report Visa Fraud’ page encourages the public to provide any information regarding potential fraud or misuse of US visas. The form can also be submitted anonymously, but officials urge those reporting the cases to provide their name and email address, as it allows them to follow up with the complainant in case of questions.

As of now, the portal allows complaints regarding a wide range of US visas: tourist/business (B-1/B-2), work (including H-1B), student (including F-1), immigrant visa/family immigration and other immigration or visa fraud. After selecting the type of visa fraud you are reporting, the portal asks you for the name and other details of the suspect believed to be committing visa fraud.

A U.S. visa is a privilege, not a right. @StateDept is launching a dedicated portal where you can report visa fraud and misuse. Help protect our national interests and crack down on visa abuse: https://t.co/jkr409W6tb.— Tommy Pigott (@statedeptspox) September 23, 2026

The portal even grants you an option to speak out against an entity, possibly a company, school, or law firm, committing visa misuse, in addition to asking you to describe what might have indicated potential visa fraud.

Before the final submission, the official government form warns the submitter regarding knowingly providing false information as well.

Intensified ‘H-1B fraud’ probe

The latest step in the Trump administration’s immigration crackdown efforts comes after D’Esposito disclosed that whistleblowers, including people from some big companies, have come forward with public tips to expedite the Labour Department’s investigation of alleged visa abuse.

The current administration has especially issued repeated warnings to “H-1B fraudsters,” asserting that the foreign worker visa programs should “not exist to replace American workers.” Trump and other top government officials have long accused such visa categories of displacing American workforces with “cheap foreign labour.”

Consequently, the POTUS and the Department of Homeland Security have respectively introduced strict measures, including separate whopping $100,000 and $103,265 fee introductions to new H-1B applications. As of now, the former has been blocked by US courts, ruling that by imposing the $100,000 fee, Trump exceeded his authority as president.

ALSO READ Florida bans undocumented students from CTE programmes: What the new rule means

More recent developments have even seen the Department of Labour announcing the suspension of “H-1B processing” and PERM filings, which help foreign employees secure employment-based Green Cards or permanent residency in the US, for companies like Cognizant and Cloudera.

The US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) FY26 Q4 (July-Sept 2026) H-1B Employer Data Hub update shows that Cognizant was among the leading US employers to receive the most H-1B approvals (2,657) during that period, after Amazon, Infosys and Tata Consultancy Services (TCS).

Given these circumstances, DOL’s Office of Inspector General (OIG) has partnered with Assistant Attorney General Harmeet K. Dhillon of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division, DOL’s Acting Secretary Keith Sonderling, Chair of the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission Andrea Lucas and the White House Task Force to Eliminate Fraud in “putting employers on notice.”

The DOL’s inspector general recently confirmed that the work visa fraud probe’s scope had expanded beyond the H-1B category to include healthcare and other industries.

Numbers tied to other visa fraud probes

Back in May, Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) acting director Todd Lyons flagged more than 10,000 cases of potential fraud associated with the Optional Practical Training program (OPT), which allows foreign students to extend their US stay after graduation. The program also grants students a chance to transition to an H-1B visa.

Speaking at a press conference at the time, Lyons even noted that federal investigations at certain sites led them to believe OPT beneficiaries were being “managed” by employees based in India, which directly violates the provision requiring US training and direction.

Having also established a task force to end ‘Birth Tourism,’ the Trump administration had revoked nearly 900 visas associated with the practice as of August 2026, according to the US State Department. Trump has been particularly vocal against the much-contested instances involving the entry of a foreign national into the US using non-immigrant visas for the purpose of giving birth on American soil.

Disclaimer: This article is intended for informational purposes only and is based on publicly available immigration guidance. Rules and deadlines are subject to change; readers should verify current requirements directly with USCIS or consult a qualified immigration attorney before making decisions based on this information. Financial Express is not responsible for any decisions made based on this information.