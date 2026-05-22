The US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) has announced early results for the Fiscal Year 2027 H-1B visa season, highlighting a significant decline in registrations and a shift towards applicants with advanced US degrees and higher salaries.

While the US administration has described the changes as a success of “America First” policies, Indian professionals and industry bodies are closely watching the impact on the large talent pool that has traditionally dominated the programme.

Big drop in H-1B registrations: USCIS

According to USCIS, properly submitted H-1B registrations dropped sharply this year. The number fell by 38.5%, from 343,981 in FY 2026 to around 211,600 in FY 2027.

USCIS said these numbers show the programme is now focusing more on “top talent” with higher salaries and advanced education. “This data is a clear sign that the days of abusing the program with mass, low-wage registrations are over, and that the program is better serving its intended purpose of attracting highly skilled foreign workers and protecting the wages, working conditions, and job opportunities of American workers.”

More H-1B picks with US master’s degrees

At the same time, the profile of selected applicants has also changed. According to the department, 71.5% of selected registrations involved people holding a US master’s degree or higher. Last year, that figure stood at 57%. “We’re approving more applicants with advanced degrees and higher salaries, especially those who studied at US universities,” the department announced.

This year’s H-1B season is wrapping up, and we’re seeing great results from @POTUS’ new policies that prioritize America First!



Stay tuned for more updates, but here’s what we’re seeing so far:



✅More top talent: We’re approving more applicants with advanced degrees and higher… — USCIS (@USCIS) May 21, 2026

USCIS says low-wage registrations are falling

The agency also pointed out that only 17.7% of selected registrations were from the lowest wage category this season. “These skilled workers are making a real impact on our economy, and we’re closing the door on the low-wage and low-skilled foreign labour pipeline approved under Biden administration policies,” USCIS wrote.

New selection system

One of the biggest changes this year was the introduction of a new weighted selection process, replacing the old random lottery system. Under the new method, applications linked to higher wage levels receive more weight during selection. Wage Level IV gets the highest priority. The administration has also introduced tougher measures, including a $100,000 fee on certain new petitions.

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The goal, according to the US administration, is to prioritise highly skilled and highly paid workers while reducing misuse of the programme by outsourcing firms.

For years, Indians have made up the largest group of H-1B beneficiaries, accounting for more than 70% of approvals. The visa programme has long been one of the main routes for Indian engineers and tech professionals to work in the US technology sector. Industry experts believe the new rules may hit entry-level and mid-level professionals the hardest, especially those working through large Indian IT services companies.

On the other hand, thousands of foreign professionals already working in the US on H-1B visas, along with students on OPT programmes, are dealing with increased scrutiny. This includes social media checks and delays in visa interview appointments at US consulates in India.

Disclaimer: This article is for general informational purposes only and does not constitute legal, immigration, or tax advice. Immigration laws and government policies are subject to frequent change without notice. While we strive to provide accurate updates, readers are strongly advised to verify the latest requirements with the official embassy, consulate, or government portal of the respective country. Financial Express is not responsible for any decisions made based on this information. For personalized guidance, please consult a qualified immigration attorney or a certified professional advisor.

