The US government is reviewing a proposal to change the time taken to process certain immigration applications under premium processing. The proposed rule could change the current deadlines that US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) must follow when handling applications filed under this service.

The proposal, titled “Amending the Premium Processing Timeframe”, was submitted for federal regulatory review on October 13, 2026. It is currently listed as a pending action under the federal rulemaking process.

The Office of Management and Budget (OMB), through its Office of Information and Regulatory Affairs (OIRA), is reviewing the proposal. However, the government has not yet released its details, so it is not clear which immigration categories could be affected or how the existing timelines may change.

The proposal is being reviewed under Executive Order 12866, which sets out the process for reviewing federal regulations. It has not been classified as economically significant.

US premium processing timelines could change

USCIS currently offers premium processing for eligible immigration applications and petitions. The service allows employers and foreign nationals to request faster action on their cases by paying an additional filing fee.

The current processing timeframe is 15, 30 or 45 business days, depending on the type of immigration benefit being requested.

While the contents of the proposed rule remain confidential, it is possible that the government may seek to extend the existing premium processing timelines. However, no specific changes have been confirmed so far.

Applicants should continue to follow the existing rules until the government announces any changes. The timelines will not change simply because the proposal has entered regulatory review.

When did the US last change premium processing timelines?

DHS last changed the premium processing timelines through a fee rule in 2024. The changes took effect on April 1, 2024, and shifted the calculation from calendar days to business days.

Before that, a rule introduced in 2022 and effective from May 31, 2022, set a 45-day processing timeframe for certain immigration petitions.

These included EB-1C petitions for multinational executives and managers, as well as EB-2 petitions filed under the National Interest Waiver (NIW) category.

What happens next?

The proposal is still going through the federal review process, and the regulatory listing does not mention a statutory deadline for completing the action.

If it clears the review, the government is expected to publish the proposed rule in the Federal Register. The publication would provide more details about the planned changes, the reasons behind them and the possible timeline for implementation.

The proposal would then be opened for public comments, generally for 30 to 60 days. This would allow affected individuals, employers and other stakeholders to share their views before the government decides whether to make the changes final.

The process could take several months. The proposed changes will not take effect until the rule is finalised.

What is premium processing?

Premium processing is an optional service offered by USCIS for certain immigration benefit requests. It allows eligible applicants and employers to pay an additional fee in exchange for faster action on their cases.

The time limit for action depends on the form and immigration category involved. The proposed rule could change these timeframes, but applicants will have to wait for the government to publish the details before knowing how their cases may be affected.