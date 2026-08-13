H-1B visa landscape in the US is showing an unusual divide. Though demand for the work visa has declined across much of the country, several Republican-held suburban districts in Texas have seen a dramatic rise in employer filings.

An analysis of 6.9 million federal Labor Condition Applications (LCAs) by LayoffHedge found that the eight congressional districts with the fastest growth in H-1B demand between fiscal 2019 and fiscal 2025 are all represented by Texas Republicans.

The trend is particularly notable as the H-1B programme faces growing restrictions under the Trump administration and a separate freeze on new H-1B petitions by Texas state agencies and public universities.

A national decline, but Texas moves the other way

The numbers show just how unusual the Texas trend is. Across 243 congressional districts with sufficient filing activity for the analysis, fewer than a quarter saw H-1B-related filings increase between FY2019 and FY2025. Democratic-held districts continued to account for the larger share of filings overall, but their median decline was considerably steeper. The median Democratic-held district recorded a 30 percent fall in filings, while the median Republican-held district saw an 18 percent decline.

Texas was one of the biggest exceptions. Ten of the 20 fastest-growing congressional districts in the country were in Texas, and 15 of the top 20 were represented by Republicans. The biggest increase was recorded in Texas’s 3rd Congressional District, represented by Republican Keith Self. Certified filings rose from 1,388 in FY2019 to 4,748 in FY2025, an increase of 242 percent. The neighbouring 26th District, represented by Republican Brandon Gill, saw filings rise 217 percent, from 2,010 to 6,374.

The other districts in the national top eight also recorded significant growth. Filings increased 145 percent in John R. Carter’s 31st District and 126 percent in Michael T. McCaul’s 10th District. Troy Nehls’ 22nd District recorded a 69 percent rise, while Morgan Luttrell’s 8th District increased 58 percent. Chip Roy’s 21st District saw filings grow 48 percent, followed by Pat Fallon’s 4th District, where filings increased 47 percent.

What the filings tell us

The data comes from Labor Condition Applications, which employers must file with the US Department of Labor before submitting an H-1B petition to US Citizenship and Immigration Services.

An LCA is therefore an indicator of employer demand for foreign skilled workers, but it does not mean that a visa was ultimately issued or that every filing represents a separate worker.

H-1B visas are used by American employers to recruit foreign professionals for specialty occupations that generally require at least a bachelor’s degree or equivalent expertise. Technology and IT are major beneficiaries of the programme, but H-1B workers are also employed in healthcare, finance, engineering and scientific research.

The visa is generally issued for up to three years and can be extended in certain circumstances. Some workers can remain in the US beyond the usual period while waiting for employment-based green cards.

The district numbers come with a political caveat

The political classification in the analysis needs some context. The study mapped historical filings onto current congressional boundaries and classified districts according to the party that represents them today. It does not mean the current lawmakers were in office throughout the period covered by the data.

Gill, for instance, only entered Congress in 2025. Luttrell and Self began serving in 2023.The figures therefore show where H-1B demand is concentrated today based on current district boundaries, rather than attributing the entire six-year trend to individual lawmakers.

H-1B demand rises as restrictions tighten

The Texas figures come at a time when the H-1B programme is facing significant changes. The Trump administration has moved to replace the traditional H-1B lottery with a system that gives greater weight to higher-paid workers. It has also expanded biometric screening fees to certain extension filings and proposed removing the 60-day period that allows laid-off H-1B workers time to find new employment.

A proposed $100,000 fee on new overseas H-1B petitions has already been struck down by judges. Texas has simultaneously taken action of its own.

Governor Greg Abbott ordered all Texas state agencies and public universities to freeze the initiation and filing of new H-1B petitions. The order is scheduled to remain in place until May 31, 2027, when the Texas Legislature’s 90th Regular Session ends, unless the Texas Workforce Commission provides written approval.