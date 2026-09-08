The implementation of the $100,000 H-1B petition fee has significantly impacted the foreign hiring sector, resulting in a more than 90% decrease in consular H-1B receipts since its enactment in September 2025, according to USCIS data.

From September 21, 2025 through May 24, 2026, USCIS received 91.2% fewer initial consular Form I-129 H-1B petitions compared to the same stretch the year before. Consular petitions are ones filed by workers applying from outside the US, rather than people already in the country on another visa.

In a study released by DHS, USCIS looked at how employers responded to past H-1B fee increases and to this new Proclamation payment. On September 19, 2025, the President issued a Proclamation restricting entry for certain nonimmigrant workers. It required that H-1B petitions filed on or after September 21, 2025 include an extra $100,000 payment to qualify.

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Overall, the data on H-1B program participation shows a sharp drop in demand since the Trump administration imposed this $100,000 entry fee for select H-1B workers.

Form I-129 petitioners that relied heavily on prospective H-1B beneficiaries requesting consular notification and admission from outside the United States in the FY 2026 cap did not take part in the registration process the same way for the FY 2027 H-1B cap selection.

Which Employers Absorbed the Hit?

The pain wasn’t spread evenly. USCIS’s firm-level data, comparing cap registrations between the FY2026 and FY2027 seasons, shows a small number of large, consular-reliant employers accounting for most of the drop.

The table below lists firms in descending order by the size of the drop in registration volume, so the companies at the top saw the steepest decreases between the two cap seasons.

H-1B Petitioner FY2026 Registrations (A) FY2027 Registrations (B) Difference (B–A) FY2025 Initial H-1B Receipts (C) FY2025 Initial Consular Receipts (D) % Share Consular (D/C) Infosys Limited 8886 759 -8127 2315 2062 89.07% Tata Consultancy Services 5955 284 -5671 1729 1483 85.77% Cognizant Technology Solutions 3752 – -3752 1000 932 93.20% HCL America Inc. 3855 387 -3468 537 394 73.37% IBM Corporation 2855 126 -2729 831 724 87.12% Capgemini America, Inc. 1703 213 -1490 542 409 75.46% Accenture LLP 1324 79 -1245 369 279 75.61% Microsoft Corporation 3640 2481 -1159 1402 662 47.22% LTIMindtree Limited 1211 178 -1033 389 283 72.75% Ernst & Young U.S. LLP 1754 733 -1021 651 202 31.03% Deloitte Consulting LLP 1205 209 -996 366 219 59.84% Tech Mahindra Americas Inc. 1027 43 -984 287 271 94.43% Wipro Limited 985 112 -873 384 354 92.19% UST Global Inc 791 81 -710 195 179 91.79% Intel Corporation 1436 727 -709 598 96 16.05% Bytedance Inc. 1286 595 -691 437 135 30.89% TikTok Inc. 1102 521 -581 377 106 28.12% Wal-Mart Associates, Inc. 1456 880 -576 658 41 6.23% Mphasis Corporation 582 79 -503 173 144 83.24% Apple, Inc. 2705 2265 -440 1054 410 38.90% Pramod Ratnakar Shenoy 510 75 -435 106 86 81.13% JPMorgan Chase & Co. 1359 935 -424 515 127 24.66% Virtusa Corporation 529 134 -395 145 97 66.90% ExlService.com, LLC 577 197 -380 177 128 72.32% Amazon Web Services, Inc. 1236 892 -344 530 62 11.70% Robotics Technologies Llc 705 368 -337 48 23 47.92% Deloitte & Touche LLP 522 300 -222 194 35 18.04% Micron Technology, Inc. 545 337 -208 193 26 13.47% Neurolens, Inc. 3733 3526 -207 1456 288 19.78% Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC 1325 1139 -186 474 63 13.29%

Source: regulations.gov

USCIS draws out a clear pattern here. The firm-level data shows the full weight of the $100,000 H-1B fee. Companies with a consular-heavy applicant base, such as Infosys, TCS, Cognizant, and HCL, saw registrations fall by the thousands. Companies with a more domestic-based pipeline, like Microsoft and Amazon, saw comparatively small declines.

How Steep Was the Drop, Exactly?

The clearest evidence sits in a single table buried deep in the appendix. USCIS compared “initial consular” H-1B petitions, cases where the worker applies from outside the US and falls squarely within the fee’s reach, across the same 245-day stretch (September 21 to May 24) in four consecutive years.

The table below lays out initial consular Form I-129 H-1B petition volumes for that window in 2026, alongside the same period in the three previous years, to show the scale of the decline.

Month of Receipt Sept 21, 2022 – May 24, 2023 Sept 21, 2023 – May 24, 2024 Sept 21, 2024 – May 24, 2025 Sept 21, 2025 – May 24, 2026 September* 840 845 595 303 October 1998 2143 1829 352 November 1974 1794 1513 93 December 1940 1634 1604 109 January 1674 1574 1370 91 February 1898 1762 1418 78 March 2412 2359 1592 79 April 2344 1954 2053 59 May** 2527 2126 1849 48 Total 17607 16191 13823 1212 *September 21 onwards **Through May 24

Source: regulations.gov

Why Didn’t the Visa Cap Stay Empty?

The FY 2027 cap season was a relatively successful exercise. On July 17, 2026, USCIS announced it had received enough petitions to fill the FY2027 cap, the standard 65,000 regular slots plus the 20,000 master’s exemption, and would not run a second lottery. Registrations were still down sharply from the year before, 211,600 versus 343,981, a 38.5% decline. But a drop of 38.5% tells a very different story from a drop of 91.2%.

The 85,000-slot cap is filled through registrations, and the vast majority of those come from people already in the United States, often on F-1 student status transitioning through OPT, who file for a change of status rather than consular processing from abroad.

A separate factor also softened the overall numbers. FY2027 was the first cap season run under a new wage-weighted lottery. This system favored higher-paid applicants and pulled in a pool where 71.5% of selected beneficiaries held US advanced degrees, up from 57% the year before.

What Happens Next With the $100,000 Fee?

The $100,000 H-1B petition fee currently faces court challenges. Alongside it, DHS has proposed a separate $103,265 fee, which could push total costs even higher for US firms hiring foreign labour on H-1B visas.

The USCIS study titled Fee Elasticity Analysis for the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services Fee for Certain H-1B Petitions Notice of Proposed Rulemaking raises the question of whether the recent market reaction is a temporary shock or indicative of a lasting change in the usage of the H-1B program by companies. USCIS is uncertain and is proposing to establish a permanent fee exceeding $103,000, indicating urgency in obtaining clarity on the situation.

Disclaimer: This article is for general informational purposes only and does not constitute legal, immigration, or tax advice. Immigration laws and government policies are subject to frequent change without notice. Immigration rules and fee structures are subject to change, and readers should consult official DHS/USCIS sources or a qualified immigration attorney before making decisions based on this content. Financial Express is not responsible for any decisions made based on this information.