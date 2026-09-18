Under the leadership of US President Donald Trump, the US Department of Labor’s (DOL) Office of Inspector General (OIG) intensified its ongoing immigration crackdown in July by announcing a major investigation into H-1B visa fraud and Program Electronic Review Management (PERM) systems. In an effort to double down on the Republican leader’s ‘America First’ agenda, OIG partnered with the president and Vice President JD Vance’s White House Task Force to Eliminate Fraud.

The Trump administration has long argued that these decisions centre on safeguarding US workers and ensuring that US employers don’t “abuse” the work visa program to replace them with “cheap foreign labour.” Earlier this week, Labor Department Inspector General Anthony D’Esposito, a Republican ex-congressman, reiterated his commitment to the crackdown efforts. At the same time, he argued that “H-1B visa abuse” is “worse than many of the American people actually think.”

DOL expands scope of ‘visa fraud’ probe

Earlier this month, the top DOL official announced that “H-1B processing” and PERM filings have been suspended for tech companies Cognizant and Cloudera. The H-1B work visa is particularly dominated by STEM fields. Recent years’ official data have shown Indian nationals securing over 70% of H-1B approvals each year.

D’Esposito again issued a stern warning against those participating in disadvantageous use of the visa program, saying that the “H-1B fraud machine is being exposed.” D’Esposito further disclosed that whistleblowers (some even from big companies) and public tips are helping expedite their investigation of alleged visa abuse instances.

The H-1B fraud machine is being exposed.



One layer, one lead and one fraudster at a time.@JackPosobiec https://t.co/i6KwsWETdK— Inspector General Anthony D’Esposito (@USLaborIG) September 15, 2026

Appearing in a segment on the American right-wing streaming and TV channel ‘Real America’s Voice,’ the DOL inspector general asserted that the fraud probe’s scope had indeed expanded as it was no longer limited to the technology sector, with alleged fraud in healthcare and other industries also being looked into.

US Justice Department’s Assistant Attorney General for Civil Rights Harmeet Dhillon, who has repeatedly flagged alleged cases of H-1B fraud on X, revealed in a recent social media post that she and Acting Secretary of Labor Keith Sonderling, the White House Fraud Task Force, and DOJ’s Civil Rights Division are working together closely alongside the OIG, exerting stricter scrutiny on H-1B visa and PERM programs.

US Labor Dept warns ‘H-1B fraudsters’ again

Sharing a video of the inspector general’s recent TV outing, the official DOL OIG account warned on X, “H-1B fraudsters…count your days.”

Earlier that day, Anthony D’Esposito took to his own official X profile and emphasised, “The H-1B fraud machine is being exposed. One layer, one lead and one fraudster at a time.”

Meanwhile, during his appearance on ‘Real America’s Voice,’ the Trump admin official said investigators are focused on uncovering alleged “visa mills” that undercut American workers, and are doing so by “peeling the onion back one piece at a time.”

Last month, Vice President JD Vance expressed support for the newly proposed higher H-1B fee of $103,265, while a previous effort to charge $100,000 for these work visas was struck down by US courts.

Then, just days ago, he argued, “The H-1B should not exist to replace American workers with low-wage foreigners. It should exist to enrich the American economy,” on the All-In podcast.

The H-1B fraud machine is being exposed.



One layer, one lead and one fraudster at a time.@JackPosobiec https://t.co/i6KwsWETdK— Inspector General Anthony D’Esposito (@USLaborIG) September 15, 2026

“If you’re laying off American workers, you shouldn’t be going to the market searching for foreign workers to replace them,” he added. Vance’s remarks alluded to various companies that have recently announced massive job cuts even as they continue to file H-1B Labour Condition Applications (LCAs).

DOL’s visa fraud investigations build on ongoing crackdown

According to an official press release published by the Office of Inspector General (DOL) in July, US authorities uncovered widespread schemes which involved employers and labour brokers submitting fraudulent applications, exploiting foreign workers “through coercive wage-kickback arrangements,” and undercutting US workers by flooding the US job market with “below-wage labor.”

Consequently, the Labor Department launched a nationwide awareness initiative and encouraged reports of instances that may have involved misuse of the H-1B and PERM programs.

The department especially urged US workers who believed they had been displaced or impacted by potential immigration fraud or similarly related industry practices to speak up. Foreign workers, who may have experienced exploitation, coercion, benching or fraudulent hiring practices, and workers who may have been forced to provide labor or services through force, fraud, or coercion, to report concerns confidentially or directly to the OIG hotline.

A while back, D’Esposito announced that his office had issued “dozens” of subpoenas to US employers suspected of H-1B visa fraud. He stressed that the Trump admin seeks to imprison such “fraudsters.”

“This isn’t just paperwork fraud—it’s the exploitation of vulnerable workers, forced labor, the displacement of American workers, and abusive human trafficking,” D’Esposito said in a July statement.

The ongoing widespread investigation serve as an extension of the Labor Department’s Project Firewall initiative, which was launched in September 2025 to ensure that employers don’t displace American workers with cheaper foreign labor.

According to the DOL’s ‘American Workers First: 2025 Department of Labor Accomplishments’ report, the Trump administration launched nearly 200 investigations into companies suspected of misusing the H-1B visa program.

Since returning to office in January 2025, Donald Trump has specifically targeted immigration, even its legal pathways. Sweeping policy overhauls have seen his second-term administration expand screening and vetting processes for visa applicants. These steps have, in turn, triggered massive delays in, and subsequently cancellations of, visa interviews.

ALSO READ How Trump’s new Green Card restrictions sparked a nationwide legal firestorm

Multiple proposals have sought to increase visa fees, especially those relating to new H-1B applications. On top of that, the Republican-led US government has replaced the H-1B lottery program with a wage-weighted selection process, favouring the allocation of the ‘speciality occupations’ work visas to higher-paid and higher-skilled foreign nationals.

An even more recent setback for H-1B workers involved the Department of Homeland Security proposing a policy that would scrap a grace period of up to 60 days currently allotted to H-1B visa holders after they’ve lost their jobs. For a long time, this limited window has allowed foreign workers to find a new sponsor to preserve their lawful presence in the US.

Disclaimer: This article is intended for informational purposes only and is based on publicly available immigration guidance. Rules and deadlines are subject to change; readers should verify current requirements directly with USCIS or consult a qualified immigration attorney before making decisions based on this information. Financial Express is not responsible for any decisions made based on this information.