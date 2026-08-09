The US has suddenly opened a much bigger window for spouses of green card holders to apply for permanent residency. But immigration lawyers are warning couples not to wait too long.

The US State Department’s August 2026 Visa Bulletin has moved the F2A category forward by around 18 months for most countries. At the same time, a major change to the US public charge rules is set to take effect on September 18, which could lead to a closer look at an applicant’s finances and personal circumstances.

For many married couples, the next few weeks could therefore be important.

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F2A dates move forward

The F2A category covers spouses and unmarried children under 21 of US lawful permanent residents, or green card holders. According to the State Department’s August 2026 Visa Bulletin, the F2A final action date for most countries has moved from January 1, 2025, to July 22, 2026.

That is roughly an 18-month jump for most countries and is one of the biggest single-month advances seen in the category in recent years.

The F2A category is currently open for filing for applicants from all countries, allowing eligible applicants to submit Form I-485 regardless of their priority date. However, filing does not guarantee immediate green card approval. The priority date must still be earlier than the final action date for approval. For August 2026, USCIS says family-sponsored applicants should follow the Dates for Filing chart, while employment-based applicants should use the Final Action Dates chart.

Why couples should pay attention

The change is especially important for spouses of green card holders.

Unlike spouses of US citizens, these applicants fall under the F2A family preference category and generally have to wait for their priority date to become available before their green card case can move forward.

The sudden movement in the dates means many couples who had been waiting for years may now be able to apply for adjustment of status from inside the US instead of going through the longer consular process outside the country.

Once an eligible person files Form I-485, they may also be able to apply for temporary benefits such as work authorisation while the green card case is being processed.

But applicants still need to meet the basic immigration requirements. Maintaining lawful status is generally important for adjustment of status, and issues such as unauthorised employment or other immigration violations can affect eligibility.

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State Department warns the dates could move back

The State Department has warned in its August bulletin that the dates could move backwards if demand rises or circumstances change.

The department said visa issuance for applicants from some countries has slowed because of administration actions. It also warned that any visa category could become “Unavailable” before the end of the fiscal year on September 30 if the annual visa limits are reached.

So while the current opening gives couples a chance to file, there is no guarantee that the same dates will remain in place for long.

What changes on September 18?

Another reason the current filing window matters is that two separate immigration changes are scheduled to take effect on September 18, 2026.

One concerns the public charge rule. The other involves Form I-485.

Both changes come from official government action.

Public charge rules are changing

The US is scrapping the 2022 public charge rule from September 18, 2026. Under the new rules, immigration officers will have more freedom to assess an applicant’s overall financial and personal situation.



They can consider factors such as age, health, family status, assets, income, education, skills and use of certain public benefits. The rule was announced by DHS on July 16 and published in the Federal Register on July 20, 2026.

A new Form I-485 will also be required

There is another important deadline on the same date. USCIS has confirmed that a new version of Form I-485 will be introduced.

Applicants using the old version on or after September 18 could have their applications rejected outright. The application would be returned without being filed rather than simply being delayed for correction.

The version currently listed on the USCIS website is the January 20, 2025 edition. Applicants filing on or after September 18 should therefore check the USCIS website and make sure they are using the new edition.

The new rule does not specifically target marriage-based green card cases, but it could affect spouses because they already need to submit Form I-864, the Affidavit of Support.

For many spouses of green card holders, the August Visa Bulletin has created a rare chance to move their applications forward. Immigration lawyers advise eligible couples to consider filing before September 18, when the broader public charge rules take effect. However, they warn against rushing into an incomplete application just to meet the deadline. Eligibility will depend on factors such as immigration history, lawful status and required documents. The F2A dates could also move back, so couples should check their individual situation carefully before filing.