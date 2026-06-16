Trump’s immigration enforcement agencies are now targeting lawful permanent residents (LPRs) or green card holders, who are experiencing difficulties reentering the US after traveling abroad.

Some green card holders are experiencing increased scrutiny, and some are being denied entry due to claims of ‘abandoning US residence’ after extended stays abroad exceeding one year.

In the present situation, where the Trump administration’s crackdown on immigrants continues, it is better to always carry the Green Card in person. When immigrants travel abroad, the importance of carrying a physical copy of their Green Card increases.

Green card holders are Lawful Permanent Residents (LPRs) of the United States and have the full legal rights to live, study, or work in the US. They have no restrictions to travel aboard an need to provide a valid Form I-551, Permanent Resident Card (Green Card), upon returning to America after a journey of less than one year.

But what if one has lost the green card and now wants to re-enter the US?

What to do if a Green Card is lost

If your Green Card is lost, stolen, or expired while abroad, you can apply for a Transportation Boarding Foil to help you return to the United States.

To do so, you must complete Form I-131A, pay the fee online through the USCIS website, and print the receipt. You will need a valid passport, proof of LPR status such as a copy of your Green Card or an I-551 stamp, a police report if applicable, two passport photos, your A-Number, the completed form, and proof of payment. After submitting your documents and attending an interview, if approved, the Boarding Foil will be placed in your passport and will remain valid for 30 days.

What is Form I-131A

Form I-131A allows you to apply for a travel document if you are returning from temporary travel outside the United States for less than 1 year, and your permanent resident card (also known as a Green Card) has been lost, stolen, or destroyed.

Form I-131A can also be used for returning from temporary travel outside the United States for less than 2 years, and your reentry permit has been lost, stolen, or destroyed.

Whether you are a green card holder or not, Form I-131A can also be used for re-entering America if Form I-766, Employment Authorization Document (EAD), with travel endorsement has not expired and has been lost, stolen, damaged, or destroyed while you were overseas.

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Re-entry After 1 year

If a Green Card holder is absent for a year or longer, their Permanent Resident Card is no longer valid for reentry into the United States. To prevent any immigration problems, green card holders need to get a ‘reentry permit’ before leaving the United States.

After traveling overseas for up to two years, you can petition for admission to the United States without obtaining a returning resident visa if you have a reentry permit, which proves that you did not intend to abandon your residence status. Typically, reentry permits are valid for two years after they are issued.

Disclaimer: This article is for general informational purposes only and does not constitute legal, immigration, or tax advice. Immigration laws and government policies are subject to frequent change without notice. While we strive to provide accurate updates, readers are strongly advised to verify the latest requirements with the official embassy, consulate, or government portal of the respective country. The views and opinions expressed by the experts quoted herein, if any, are their own and do not necessarily reflect the views of the publication. Financial Express is not responsible for any decisions made based on this information.