Green card holder often face difficulties on their trip back to the US after visiting abroad. If you hold a US green card, you can travel abroad and return — but only if you play by the rules. Miss a deadline or stay away too long, and getting back into the United States could become a serious problem.

The Basic Rule: Do Not Stay Away for More Than a Year

As a lawful permanent resident (green card holder), you can leave the United States and come back as many times as you want — as long as you do not intend to stay outside the US for one year or more. If you are away for less than a year, all you need to re-enter is your green card (Form I-551) or a returning resident visa. Simple enough.

But What If You Plan to Stay Abroad for More Than a Year?

This is where things become trickier and where a lot of people with green cards make expensive mistakes. You must apply for a re-entry permission before departure if you anticipate being out of the country for a year or more. Plan beforehand because once you are overseas, you cannot apply for it.

A re-entry permit allows you to return to the US without needing to get a returning resident visa from a US Embassy or Consulate. It is your safety net for extended stays abroad.

How to Apply for a Re-Entry Permit

To get a re-entry permit, you need to file Form I-131 (Application for Travel Document) with USCIS before your departure. Re-entry permits are generally valid for two years from the date of issuance. If you stay abroad beyond that two-year window, you could be denied entry when you try to return.

A special note for those still waiting for their green card: If your permanent resident status has been applied for but not yet approved, and you need to leave the US urgently, you must apply for and receive advance parole — also through Form I-131 — before leaving. Leaving without it could jeopardise your application.

Stayed Away Too Long? Here Is What Happens

If you have been outside the US for more than one year or longer than your re-entry permit allows, you will generally need a new immigrant visa to return and resume permanent residence. That means starting over, which is neither quick nor cheap.

However, there is an exception. US visa law provides for a special Returning Resident (SB-1) immigrant visa for green card holders who stayed abroad longer than planned due to circumstances beyond their control, such as a serious illness, a family emergency, or other situations that were genuinely outside their hands.

Who Qualifies for the SB-1 Returning Resident Visa?

To qualify for SB-1 status, you will need to convince a consular officer of three things: that you were a lawful permanent resident when you left the US; that you always intended to return and never abandoned that intention; and that your extended stay abroad was due to circumstances beyond your control.

How to Apply for the SB-1 Visa

You apply at the nearest US Embassy or Consulate. The documents you will need include a completed Form DS-117, your Permanent Resident Card (Form I-551), and your re-entry permit if you have one.

Be prepared for two interviews — one for your returning resident status application and one for the immigrant visa itself. You will also need to undergo a medical examination and pay both visa processing fees and medical fees.

What If Your SB-1 Application Is Rejected?

If a consular officer decides you have abandoned your US residence, your options narrow considerably. Getting a non-immigrant visa will depend on whether you have strong ties to your current country of residence. If you cannot demonstrate those ties convincingly, you may have to apply for an entirely new immigrant visa under the same category through which you originally immigrated — essentially starting the process from scratch.

The Bottom Line

Your green card is not a permanent free pass for international travel. The key rules to remember: stay abroad less than a year, and you are fine with just your green card. Planning to stay longer? Get a re-entry permit before you leave. Already overstayed? The SB-1 visa may be your best option, but you will need to prove your absence was beyond your control. When in doubt, consult an immigration attorney before you travel.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute legal advice. Consult a licensed immigration attorney for guidance specific to your situation. Verify all information with USCIS, the US Embassy, or a qualified immigration professional before travelling. This publication assumes no responsibility for decisions made based on the information provided herein.