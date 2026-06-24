Green card holders who are lawful permanent residents of the US may soon have to cough up a higher amount to obtain citizenship through the process of naturalization. A new proposal by the Trump administration to increase fees by up to 80% and cease waiving or discounting fees for the extremely poor could almost double the cost of applying for US citizenship.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has proposed to adjust the fees that US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) charges for Form N-400 and Form N-336, and to end both the reduced fee option for Form N-400 and the availability of fee waivers for both forms.

Cost of Naturalization

The proposed USCIS fee rule would significantly raise the cost of becoming a US citizen. The current costs for paperwork submission are $760 in person and $710 online, with proposed increases to $1,330 (a 75% hike) and $1,280 (an 80% hike), respectively.

The Form N-400 Application for Naturalization would rise from $760 to $1,330 for paper filing (a 75% increase) and from $710 to $1,280 for online filing (an 80% increase).

The Form N-336, used to request a hearing on a naturalization decision, would climb from $830 to $1,475 for paper filing (78%) and from $780 to $1,425 for online filing (83%).

DHS also proposes to eliminate the reduced fee ($380) for Form N-400 for foreigners whose household income is less than or equal to 400% of the Federal Poverty Guidelines, and further proposes to eliminate eligibility for fee waivers for foreigners filing Form N-400 or Form N-336.

DHS believes that increasing fees and eliminating fee waivers for Form N-400 and Form N-336 would close the cost or revenue gap from these forms that is currently filled by fees charged to other benefit requestors.

What is Naturalization?

The process of becoming a US citizen is called Naturalization. There are several steps in this process, including filing an Application for Naturalization, taking the naturalization test, and living in the United States as a legal permanent resident for 5 years, or 3 years if you are married to a US citizen.

In general, US immigration policy gives all green card holders an opportunity to naturalize, and doing so is voluntary. To qualify for citizenship, lawful permanent residents (LPRs) in most cases must have resided continuously in the United States for five years, show they possess good moral character, demonstrate understanding of the English language, and pass a US government and history examination, which is part of their naturalization interview.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or legal advice. Immigration rules and fee structures are subject to change as per US government guidelines. Readers are advised to consult a qualified immigration attorney before making any decisions.