Getting work permits for certain foreign workers is becoming a tad difficult. The latest USCIS data shows a dip in the rate of approvals for a variety of immigrant petitions.

Look at the I-765 work permit for green card applicants first. USCIS data for April 1 to June 30, 2026 shows 35,767 denials on the I-765 (Adjustment of Status) in just one quarter. That is more than the 34,472 denials in the first two quarters of the fiscal year combined. Denials made up about 44% of decisions this quarter, against about 25% earlier.

Form I-765, Application for Employment Authorization, is required to get an Employment Authorization Document (EAD).

Several other forms also saw their denial share rise. Here is the form-by-form view for some major categories.

Family petitions: I-130 for immediate relatives

USCIS received 126,417 petitions. It approved 82,636 and denied 16,661. Pending cases were 786,723, and the median processing time was 13 months.

Approvals in the quarter were far below the 300,357 in the first two quarters combined. Denials were about 17% of decisions, up from about 10%.

Work visas

The I-129 nonimmigrant worker petition saw 220,566 filings in the quarter. The first two quarters combined had 226,971.

Approvals were 143,748 and denials 39,560. Denials were about 22% of decisions, against about 13% earlier. Pending cases stood at 192,712, with a median processing time of 9.5 months.

I-129 is used by petitioners to file on behalf of a nonimmigrant worker to come to the United States temporarily to perform services or labor, or to receive training, as an H-1B nonimmigrant worker.

Denial rates across immigration categories

Form / category Denial share in Q3 FY2026 Earlier denial share I-765 — Adjustment of Status 44.00% 25.00% I-129 — Nonimmigrant workers 22.00% 13.00% I-130 — Immediate relatives 17.00% 10.00% I-140 — Immigrant workers 16.00% 13.00% I-526E — Regional center investors 24.00% 19.00% I-485 — Family-based Green Cards 18.00% 13.00% I-485 — Employment-based Green Cards 7.00% About 7% I-765 — Asylum work permits 8.00% About 8% N-400 — Citizenship 19.00% 13.00%

Source: USCIS

Immigrant worker petitions: I-140 stays the fastest

The I-140 received 62,932 petitions. Approvals were 37,975 and denials 7,069. Denials were about 16% of decisions, up from about 13%.

Pending cases were 203,204. At 3.9 months, its median processing time was the shortest among the immigrant petitions here.

Standalone investors: I-526 is tiny and slow

Just 66 I-526 petitions came in. There were 5 approvals, 11 denials and 858 pending cases. The median processing time was 32.3 months, the longest of all the forms covered here.

Form I-526, or the Immigrant Petition by Standalone Investor, is submitted to U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services by foreign entrepreneurs aiming to obtain a U.S. green card through the EB-5 Immigrant Investor Program.

Regional center investors: Is I-526E moving faster?

Somewhat. The I-526E had 1,599 filings, 687 approvals and 217 denials. Pending cases were 11,192.

The median processing time was 13.6 months. Denials were about 24% of decisions, up from about 19%.

The biggest pending immigration case backlogs

Form / category Pending cases I-765 — All other work permits 1098913 I-130 — Immediate relatives 786723 N-400 — Citizenship 727371 I-765 — Adjustment of Status work permits 671362 I-485 — Family-based Green Cards 611067 I-485 — Employment-based Green Cards 268408 I-765 — DACA work permits 231872 I-140 — Immigrant workers 203204 I-129 — Nonimmigrant workers 192712 I-485 — Asylum-based Green Cards 126267

Source: USCIS

Work permits for asylum applicants

The I-765 (Asylum) received 125,663 applications. Approvals were 117,965 and denials 10,986. Pending cases were 108,565. The median processing time was 0.8 months, the shortest in this list. The denial share stayed near 8%.

Work permits for green card applicants

The I-765 (Adjustment of Status) saw 153,039 filings. Approvals were 46,405 and denials 35,767. Pending cases were 671,362, with a median processing time of 6.4 months. Filings kept pace with the first two quarters, but denials doubled their quarterly average.

DACA work permits: approvals jump

The I-765 (DACA) received 81,835 applications. Approvals were 76,053, more than the 54,141 in the first two quarters combined. Denials were just 482. Pending cases were 231,872, with a median processing time of 4.1 months.

All other work permits

The I-765 (All Other) saw 212,410 filings, 125,656 approvals and 19,787 denials. Pending cases stood at 1,098,913, the biggest queue in this list. The median processing time was 3.3 months.

Family-based I-485 received 95,175 applications. Approvals were 54,678 and denials 12,240. Pending cases were 611,067, with a 7-month median processing time. Denials were about 18% of decisions, up from about 13%.

Employment-based I-485 received 97,501 applications, against 113,237 in the first two quarters combined. Approvals were 42,076 and denials 3,160. The denial share stayed near 7%. Pending cases were 268,408, with a 6-month processing time.

Asylum-based green cards: a long wait

Asylum-based I-485 received 15,141 applications. Approvals were 2,350 and denials 292.

Pending cases were 126,267. The median processing time was 25.6 months, the longest among the three I-485 groups here.

Citizenship

The N-400 received 140,179 applications. Approvals were 54,974 and denials 12,591. Total completions were 67,565 in the quarter, against 257,602 in the first two quarters combined. Denials were about 19% of decisions, up from about 13%. Pending cases were 727,371, with a median processing time of 9.5 months.

Disclaimer: This article is for general information only and is not legal advice. Immigration data and rules can change. Please check the official USCIS website or speak to a qualified immigration attorney before taking any decision.