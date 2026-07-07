A federal judge in Ohio has ordered the Trump administration to restart processing some immigration benefit applications, dealing another legal blow to the administration’s immigration policies.

The order came after 25 foreign nationals filed a lawsuit, saying the US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) and the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) had put their applications for work permits, green cards and other immigration benefits on hold because of policies linked to President Donald Trump’s travel restrictions.

The ruling could help many immigrants living in the United States whose applications have been stuck for months. It is also the latest in a series of court decisions questioning whether the administration has the legal power to pause immigration applications on such a broad scale.

Judge says USCIS cannot leave applications on hold indefinitely

US District Judge Algenon L. Marbley granted a preliminary injunction on Monday. In his order, he said the challenged policies “indefinitely pause USCIS’s final adjudication of pending immigration benefit applications submitted by foreign nationals from certain countries,” while also treating nationality from those countries as a “significant and negative factor” when deciding those cases.

The judge made it clear that the people involved in the lawsuit were already living legally in the United States. “These foreign nationals are not outside the country; they reside across the United States,” Marbley wrote. “Many of them have been in the United States for years, and already have received prior authorisation to work here.”

Marbley also questioned the government’s national security argument. “It is difficult to see how any asserted Government interest in public safety or national security … would have any bearing on foreign nationals who are lawfully present in the United States and are following the Government’s requirements to apply for immigration benefits,” Marbley wrote.

The judge further said national security cannot be used to avoid legal scrutiny. “National security cannot be ‘a talisman used to ward off inconvenient claims,'” he wrote, quoting an earlier legal ruling.

Who could benefit from the ruling?

The decision could help thousands of immigrants waiting for green cards, work permits and other immigration benefits. When these applications remain frozen, many immigrants face uncertainty over their jobs, legal status and future in the country.

The 25 plaintiffs in the Ohio case come from Burma, Canada, Iran, Nigeria, Syria, Tanzania and Venezuela. According to the judge, they include “a hospital pharmacist, a registered nurse and cancer researcher receiving federal funding, college graduates with pending job offers in the fields of science and engineering, a university professor, and young couples raising families.”

The court stressed that the case is not about whether these applicants should automatically receive immigration benefits. Instead, it is about whether the government can stop processing their applications altogether. Immigration advocates have argued that such freezes leave applicants in legal limbo even when they have followed all legal procedures.

Judge questions administration’s reasoning

Marbley drew a clear line between restricting people from entering the United States and delaying applications filed by people already living inside the country. He also criticised comments made by President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance.

According to the judge, “both the President and the Vice President have publicly and repeatedly expressed outright hostility toward immigrants, both before and after the 2024 presidential election.”

He added, “Their ire appears focused on immigrants from countries in the Caribbean, South America, Africa, and Asia.”

The ruling requires USCIS to restart processing the affected applications. However, it does not mean applicants will automatically receive green cards, work permits or any other immigration benefits. USCIS must simply review each application under existing immigration law instead of keeping it on hold indefinitely.

Another court had already ruled against similar USCIS policies

The Ohio decision follows another major court ruling last month.

US District Chief Judge John J. McConnell Jr. in Rhode Island struck down four USCIS policies that had frozen decisions on green cards, work permits, citizenship and asylum applications for people from countries covered by the administration’s travel restrictions.

After that ruling, USCIS said it “strongly disagrees with the court’s order” but would follow it. Agency officials later told the court that employees had been instructed to treat the challenged restrictions “as if they are no longer in effect” while the legal fight continues.

In the Ohio case, Marbley noted that USCIS had instructed staff to hold “all pending benefit applications” for foreign nationals covered under Trump’s expanded proclamation while conducting a broad review.

The Rhode Island court had already found that USCIS likely lacked the legal authority to indefinitely stop processing applications based on an applicant’s nationality.

Critics say the administration effectively expanded travel-ban restrictions beyond people applying for visas abroad to immigrants who were already living in the United States. Administration officials, however, have defended the policies, saying they were necessary for national security and stronger background checks.

Marbley said the issue before the court was not whether the policies were good or bad, but whether USCIS had the legal authority to implement them.

What the ruling means for green card applicants

One of the biggest effects of the decision could be on immigrants whose green card applications have been delayed for long periods. Adjustment of status applications allow eligible immigrants already in the United States to become lawful permanent residents without leaving the country. Long delays can affect jobs, travel and family reunification.

The ruling could also help people waiting for employment authorisation documents, citizenship applications and other immigration benefits handled by USCIS.

Marbley ordered USCIS and DHS to resume processing all pending Form I-485 applications, which are used to apply for permanent residency, and Form I-131 applications for certain travel documents filed by the plaintiffs.

He also directed the government to decide all pending Form I-765 employment authorisation applications within 30 days.

The judge also rejected the government’s argument that delaying applications improved security. “Defendants fail to explain how a delay of a decision on pending immigration benefit applications for foreign nationals already within the United States could ameliorate any public safety or national security concern,” he wrote.

What happens next?

The legal fight is not over. The Trump administration is expected to appeal the ruling, and higher courts could eventually decide whether USCIS had the authority to impose the challenged freezes.

For now, Marbley has barred USCIS Director Joseph B. Edlow and Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin from applying the challenged policy to the plaintiffs’ pending immigration benefit applications.

The judge also ordered the government to submit a written report within 30 days explaining how USCIS and DHS have complied with the injunction.

Disclaimer: This article is for general informational purposes only and does not constitute legal, immigration, or tax advice. Immigration laws and government policies are subject to frequent change without notice. While we strive to provide accurate updates, readers are strongly advised to verify the latest requirements with the official embassy, consulate, or government portal of the respective country. Financial Express is not responsible for any decisions made based on this information. For personalized guidance, please consult a qualified immigration attorney or a certified professional advisor.