For decades, the conversation in middle-class Indian households about going abroad began and ended with one country — America. The H-1B, the green card, the Ivy League, these were the benchmarks. Everything else was a consolation prize. That conversation has changed. And it has changed faster than most observers expected.

According to a survey conducted by the global talent mobility and immigration-tech platform TerraTern, applications from India to Germany rose by 32.6% in 2025. Applications to the US dropped 13% in the same period.

Germany overtook Canada as the most popular destination for Indian students, drawing 31% of all applicants. And while the US was rejecting 61% of Indian student visa applications, the highest rate in over a decade, up from 36% in 2023, Germany was approving 90 to 95% of complete applications, often within six days.

Germany is actively inviting Indian talent

TerraTern has been tracking this shift closely. In an exclusive survey and conversation, founder Divyansh Chaudhari laid out what the data actually shows, and the picture is unambiguous. Germany continues to issue around 90,000 skilled work visas annually for Indian professionals and aims to attract hundreds of thousands of skilled workers each year overall to tackle its labour shortages. That sends a clear message: Germany sees India as one of its most important sources of skilled talent.

One of the biggest attractions is Germany’s Opportunity Card. Unlike in many countries, applicants do not need a job offer before arriving. The permit allows people to stay in Germany for a year while searching for work. During that period, they can also work part-time for up to 20 hours a week.

According to Chaudhari, candidates who arrive with proper documents, a Europass CV, and some basic German language skills usually find jobs within two to four months. The process is very different from the US H-1B system, where applicants need employer sponsorship before entering the country and must then depend on a lottery system that offers only about a 25% to 30% chance of securing a work permit.

Under the current US administration, visa interview suspensions, student visa revocations, and a proposed four-year limit on student visas have added further uncertainty. Canada, meanwhile, rejected 80% of Indian student visa applications in 2025 after tightening several immigration and post-study work rules. The UK has also become more expensive, with an Immigration Health Surcharge exceeding £1,035 per adult each year.

Germany stands apart because it has no lottery system and no country-specific caps on permanent residency. Professionals who secure jobs can apply through the EU Blue Card route and become eligible for permanent residency in as little as 21 months.

“The EU Blue Card then offers the fastest permanent residency track, 21 months with B1-level German, 33 months without. Germany is also actively reforming its visa system to facilitate international hiring, with an expected 10% increase in work visas issued in 2025 and expanded quotas notably for Indian professionals. No lottery. No per-country caps on permanent residency,” Chaudhari said.

German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul, during a joint press conference with External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar in September 2025, called the growing presence of Indian professionals in Germany a “genuine success story.” He added that Indian workers often earn more than the country’s average income and said Germany was looking to digitise its visa system to make the process quicker and more efficient.

In 2026, has the ‘go to America’ dream genuinely shifted

“Indians have moved way past America,” says Nidhi Nagori, founder of ResuNetwork, which has helped over 1,500 families relocate internationally. Nagori lived in the US herself before relocating. “The dream hasn’t died, but it has matured. People now understand the ground reality: it is not easy to get there, and it is even harder to stay.”

Explaining why she chose Germany as her preferred study destination, Smita Deshpande said, “Germany offers the perfect balance of affordability and opportunity. Lower education costs, a strong job market, and attractive post-study work options make it an ideal destination for students looking to build successful global careers.”

For Hemant Patil, Germany’s combination of affordable education, a safe living environment and strong career opportunities made it the preferred choice. “It provides students with the right foundation for both academic and professional success,” he said.

How much can Indians earn in Germany?

The average annual salary for Indian professionals in Germany currently ranges between €45,000 and €65,000 (approximately ₹44 lakh to ₹64 lakh). According to TerraTern, technology professionals such as software engineers and data scientists typically earn between €50,000 and €70,000 a year (around ₹49 lakh to ₹69 lakh).

Now compare that to India. An experienced IT professional in a Tier-2 city earning ₹10 lakh to ₹15 lakh a year (roughly €10,000 to €15,000 annually), which is well above average for a non-metro market, is still earning far less than their counterparts in Germany. The German starting salary is typically three to five times higher in euro terms.

“German employers are required to pay foreign workers the same salary as local employees for the same role, so there is no suppressed immigrant wage. Add in free or low-cost public healthcare, 30 days of mandatory paid annual leave, and family reunification rights, and the total compensation picture is considerably stronger than the headline salary suggests,” Chaudhari told Financial Express. “The realistic adjustment is the cost of living,” he added.

The country requires around 288,000 foreign workers every year to keep its economy running smoothly. Government estimates suggest that failing to meet this demand could shrink Germany’s workforce by 10% by 2040.

The Indian community there has grown rapidly. More than 130,000 Indians now live and work in Germany, a sixfold increase in less than a decade. Indian student numbers are also rising. Enrolments increased from 46,000 in 2024 to an estimated 54,000 in 2025. Experts believe that figure could cross 1.14 lakh by 2030.

Disclaimer: This article is for general informational purposes only and does not constitute legal, immigration, or tax advice. Immigration laws and government policies are subject to frequent change without notice. While we strive to provide accurate updates, readers are strongly advised to verify the latest requirements with the official embassy, consulate, or government portal of the respective country. Financial Express is not responsible for any decisions made based on this information.

