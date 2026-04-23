France on Thursday removed a key travel hurdle for Indian passengers using its airports as transit hubs. The new rule ends the need for an airport transit visa for Indian nationals. This will make connections through France airports easier and faster.

The decision follows a commitment made by French President Emmanuel Macron during his visit to India earlier this year. The move aims to improve travel convenience for Indian flyers heading to third destinations.

What MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said

The development was shared by Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal in a weekly briefing on Thursday. “Indian nationals transiting through mainland France exclusively by air will no longer need a transit visa, with effect from April 10, 2026. The decision reflects the enduring partnership between India and France and supports a smoother movement of people,” he said.

#WATCH | Delhi | MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal says, "… Indian nationals transiting through mainland France exclusively by air will no longer need a transit visa, with effect from 10th April, 2026… The decision reflects the enduring partnership between India and France,… pic.twitter.com/TejZwdyuyd — ANI (@ANI) April 23, 2026

The Embassy of France in India also issued a statement. It said that Indian citizens with ordinary passports can now pass through the international zones of French airports without a transit visa, as long as they do not leave the airport during their layover. “This measure applies to passengers remaining in the international zone during a layover at a French airport en route to a third country,” the embassy said.

What has changed for Indian travellers?

Earlier, many Indian passengers needed an airport transit visa even if they were not entering French territory. This added extra paperwork, cost, and time before travel. Under the new rule, travellers who stay within the international transit area will not need this visa.

The change took legal shape through a decree that amended an older order from May 2010. The updated rule was published in France’s official gazette on April 9, 2026, and came into force the next day.

Who can benefit from visa waiver?

The waiver applies only to Indian nationals holding ordinary passports. It covers those who transit through French airports on their way to another country and do not pass through immigration control, reported Business Today.

Travellers who plan to leave the airport or enter French territory during a layover will still need the appropriate visa. The exemption strictly applies to airside transit within the international zone.