In a big positive move by the Trump administration, the visa travel ban, imposed on citizens of 39 nations, has been lifted for physicians entering the US. The Trump administration has not issued a formal notice but has quietly modified its travel ban policy, allowing foreign doctors from these specific nations to receive visas despite the ongoing ban, reports The New York Times.

The United States had imposed a travel ban that restricts access for people from 39 countries, which aims to restrict the entry of certain foreign nationals into the United States to prevent national security and public safety threats.

There is a full suspension for citizens of 19 nations and a partial suspension for citizens of another 20. The countries have been identified for which screening and vetting information was so deficient as to warrant a full or partial suspension.

Earlier, through its actions, USCIS also placed on hold asylum applications, benefit requests from high-risk countries, and diversity visa adjustment of status applications, among other provisions. This impacted foreign nationals ‘ ability to get work permits and their eligibility for a green card.

Relaxation for Medical Physicians

As per The NYT report, foreign doctors from these 39 countries will be able to receive visas allowing them to practice in the United States, after the Trump administration quietly changed a policy to exempt them from a travel ban.

In a relief for the foreign doctors, on March 30, USCIS posted that it has established an internal process for lifting holds on individual or group cases, including applications associated with medical physicians.

USCIS has also lifted holds for foreigners vetted through Operation PARRIS, certain petitions filed by U.S. citizens, intercountry adoption forms, certain rescheduled oath ceremonies, statutory and regulatory decision issuance, refugee registrations for South African citizens/nationals, certain special immigrant visa petitions, certain employment authorization documents, and asylum applications from non-high-risk countries.

Foreign Doctors on Training

There is another challenge being faced by foreign doctors undergoing training in the US. Many of them may have to leave the US after completing their training, if the government doesn’t process their visa waiver applications in time, said several immigration attorneys to CNN. They said the foreign physicians will likely have to return to their home countries if their applications don’t advance to USCIS by July 30.

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$100,000 Petition Fee

According to federal data cited by lawmakers, nearly 87 million Americans live in the regions facing a shortage of healthcare providers. New projections published by the Association of American Medical Colleges show that the United States will face a physician shortage of up to 86,000 physicians by 2036.

While stricter visa policies are already making it difficult for US health care entities to hire foreign doctors, the new H-1B $100,000 petition fee has pushed the cost of hiring foreign doctors much higher.

To exempt foreign-trained healthcare workers from the $100,000 H-1B visa filing fee, the US lawmakers have introduced a bipartisan bill titled ‘H–1Bs for Physicians and the Healthcare Workforce Act’. By exempting healthcare workers from the fee, the bill aims to ensure that hospitals and healthcare providers can continue to hire foreign-trained talent without the burden of the steep filing cost.

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Disclaimer: This article is intended for general awareness only and should not be construed as legal or immigration advice. Travel ban exemptions, USCIS processing holds, and visa waiver timelines cited are based on available reports and are subject to change without formal notification. The bipartisan bill cited is a proposed piece of legislation and has not been enacted into law. Foreign physicians and healthcare workers navigating US visa requirements are strongly advised to consult a licensed immigration attorney for personalised legal guidance before taking any action.