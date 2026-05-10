International students in the United States often face strict visa rules, paperwork deadlines and uncertainty about their future. Even small mistakes in immigration documents can create serious problems for students trying to study, work and build careers abroad.

Against that backdrop, immigration entrepreneur Botir Nasridinov shared a personal message on LinkedIn about the pressure many foreign students experience while living in the US. He posted the message along with an animated video that used humor and cartoon “monsters” to talk about visa stress and immigration fears.

“When I first came to the US as an international student, I quickly learned that immigration stress is real,” Nasridinov wrote. “It’s not only about paperwork. It’s waiting. The uncertainty. The fear of making one mistake. The feeling that your whole future depends on one document,” he said.

The animated video included funny scenes featuring monsters, visa stress and even “a burger that eats people,” according to Nasridinov. But he said the deeper message behind the humor expressed real fears faced by many students living far from home.

What Botir Nasridinov said

Nasridinov said many international students do not fear imaginary “monsters” but instead worry about immigration deadlines and visa problems. “Many international students in the US aren’t afraid of ‘monsters,’” he wrote. “They are afraid of losing their status, missing a critical deadline, and not knowing whom to trust with their future,” he said.

He said the goal of the video was to make the immigration process feel less frightening and more understandable for students. “At Otips, our mission is to make this journey less scary,” he said. “We’ve been helping students navigate the US system since 2016, and we know that sometimes, you need to see the ‘monsters’ in a cartoon to realize they can be defeated,” he added.

Nasridinov ended the message with a line directed at students struggling with immigration paperwork. “We handle the paperwork, you handle the sleep,” he wrote.

Who is Botir Nasridinov?

According to his LinkedIn profile, Nasridinov is the founder and chief executive officer of Otips. He founded the company in April 2016 and has led it for nearly a decade from the San Francisco Bay Area. Otips works with international students and immigrants who need guidance related to education, paperwork and immigration processes in the United States.

Nasridinov also studied international business at Lincoln University between 2014 and 2016. In 2022, he completed a backend, SQL and DevOps with Python program through Nucamp Coding Bootcamp.

Disclaimer: The content in this article is based on a viral social media discussion and is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only.