The White House is reviewing a new rule that could change how long international students are allowed to stay in the United States while studying. According to Bloomberg Law, the rule, proposed by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), would end the current system that lets foreign students stay in the country for as long as they continue their studies. Instead, students on F-1 visas could be limited to fixed four-year stay periods and would need to renew their status with the government afterwards.

The proposal also includes new limits for J-1 exchange visitors and foreign media representatives who use I visas.

US moves to limit foreign students’ stay in US

According to Bloomberg, the final rule was sent on Tuesday to the White House Office of Management and Budget (OMB), which is usually the last step before a regulation is officially released to the public.

Right now, most international students in the US are covered under a system called “duration of status.” This allows them to remain in the country as long as they are enrolled full-time and continue meeting visa rules.

Under the proposed change, that open-ended system would go away. Instead, students would be given a four-year period of stay. Once that period ends, they would have to apply again with DHS to continue legally staying in the country.

The proposal revives a plan first pushed during President Donald Trump’s earlier administration. At the time, colleges, universities and healthcare groups strongly opposed the idea. They argued that forcing students to repeatedly renew their status would create unnecessary paperwork and could affect students trying to finish long degree programs. Critics had warned the move could make studying in the US more difficult and uncertain for international students.

Foreign students already faced months of uncertainty

The proposal comes after a difficult period for many foreign students in the US.

Last year, both DHS and the State Department introduced several measures that created confusion and anxiety among international students. These included a temporary pause on visa interviews and the cancellation of lawful status for thousands of students. Although some students later won court relief, concerns over visa policies have continued to grow.

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Scrutiny around the OPT program also comes at a time when backlash against H-1B and other work visas is growing in the US, with critics accusing foreign workers of taking away American jobs. Since President Donald Trump began his second term, his administration has pushed aggressive immigration enforcement measures, creating uncertainty for international students and foreign workers. Several Republican lawmakers have also called for ending OPT and similar programs, arguing that such moves are needed to protect American workers and jobs.

Drop in foreign student enrollment

The uncertainty has also started showing up in university numbers. According to data from the National Student Clearinghouse Research Centre, foreign student enrollment at US universities fell this past fall for the first time in three years.

Many colleges across the country depend heavily on international students, both academically and financially, and education groups have warned that stricter visa rules could discourage students from choosing the US for higher studies.

According to Bloomberg, the final rule is now under review by the Office of Information and Regulatory Affairs, which is part of the White House budget office. Once that process is complete, the administration can move forward with officially publishing the regulation.

Disclaimer: This article is for general informational purposes only and does not constitute legal, immigration, or tax advice. Immigration laws and government policies are subject to frequent change without notice. While we strive to provide accurate updates, readers are strongly advised to verify the latest requirements with the official embassy, consulate, or government portal of the respective country. Financial Express is not responsible for any decisions made based on this information. For personalized guidance, please consult a qualified immigration attorney or a certified professional advisor.

