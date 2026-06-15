US-based entrepreneur Nikin Tharan warned on Monday that a high-paying job offer in the United States can still create serious immigration risks. In a LinkedIn post, the entrepreneur said many foreign workers focus on salary, company reputation and job title when evaluating an offer. However, immigration support, visa sponsorship processes and long-term career planning often play an equally important role in determining whether a job becomes a successful pathway to living and working in the United States.

“A great US job offer can still create immigration risk,” the entrepreneur wrote. “Salary, brand name, and title matter. But for international professionals, the sponsorship process, role structure, team support, and long-term pathway matter too,” he added.

The comments come as thousands of international graduates and skilled workers rely on employer-sponsored visas such as the H-1B to build careers in the United States. While many companies actively support foreign workers, immigration experts have often warned that not all employers offer the same level of assistance.

Entrepreneur explains why should workers examine company’s sponsorship process

The entrepreneur said one of the biggest warning signs is when a company claims to support work visas but lacks a clear and established sponsorship process.

According to the post, some employers express willingness to sponsor foreign workers but lack dedicated immigration teams or experience handling visa applications. This can create problems when workers face strict deadlines, government requests for additional information or changes in immigration rules.

The entrepreneur advised job seekers to ask detailed questions before accepting an offer. Workers should understand who manages immigration cases, how often the company sponsors employees and whether legal support is available throughout the process.

The post also warned that a strong company brand does not automatically make every position suitable for immigration purposes. Visa applications often depend on whether job duties match a worker’s educational background and professional expertise.

“A respected employer does not automatically make every position immigration-friendly,” the entrepreneur wrote. “The duties must align clearly with your education and expertise,” he added.

The entrepreneur also encouraged workers to discuss long-term plans with potential employers. Some companies support H-1B visa applications but lack a clear pathway toward permanent residency sponsorship. “Ask when permanent residency discussions typically begin. Temporary sponsorship does not always create long-term progress,” the post said.

What other risks should foreign workers consider?

The entrepreneur said immigration support can differ across offices, teams and managers even within the same organisation. A company may have a strong record of sponsoring workers in one division while another department may have limited experience with immigration matters. Because of this, job seekers should learn about the specific team they plan to join rather than relying solely on the company’s overall reputation.

The post also cautioned against focusing too heavily on job titles. Immigration cases and future petitions often depend on the actual responsibilities of a role and the measurable impact an employee makes within the organisation. “Strong future petitions often depend on measurable ownership, leadership, and business impact, not titles alone,” the entrepreneur said.

The entrepreneur also urged workers to research a company’s stability before accepting an offer. Layoffs, restructuring efforts and business uncertainty can create additional challenges for visa holders, who often face strict timelines to secure new employment if they lose their jobs. “Research restructuring history, runway, team stability, and visa-transfer support before joining,” the post said.

Another concern involves how employers view immigration responsibilities. The entrepreneur warned that workers should pay attention to how human resources teams respond to immigration-related questions during the hiring process. “Vague or defensive answers from HR can become dangerous when deadlines, RFEs, travel, or transfers arise,” the post stated.

The entrepreneur urged international professionals to evaluate the entire immigration support system behind a job offer rather than focusing only on compensation. “Evaluate the immigration infrastructure behind the offer, not only the compensation in front of it,” the entrepreneur wrote.

Disclaimer: The content in this article is based on a viral social media discussion and is intended for informational purposes only . The strategies mentioned are personal to the user and have not been independently verified. This article does not constitute legal, immigration, or tax advice. Immigration laws and government policies are subject to frequent change without notice. While we strive to provide accurate updates, readers are strongly advised to verify the latest requirements with the official embassy, consulate, or government portal of the respective country. Financial Express is not responsible for any decisions made based on this information. For personalized guidance, please consult a qualified immigration attorney or a certified professional advisor.