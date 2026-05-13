The Trump administration is intensifying its review of the Optional Practical Training (OPT) programme, which permits international students to work in the United States after completing their studies. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has identified more than 10,000 possible fraud cases linked to the programme.

Speaking at a press conference on Tuesday, ICE Acting Director Todd Lyons said federal authorities have been investigating abuses within the OPT programme and stated that the government would address security concerns.

“Our nation will not tolerate security threats originating from the foreign student programme,” Lyons said.

What is the OPT programme?

The OPT programme allows foreign students on F-1 visas to work in the US for up to 12 months after graduation. Students in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) fields can extend their authorization for an additional 24 months. The programme also serves as a common pathway for graduates to transition to longer-term employment through employer-sponsored H-1B visas.

ICE flags over 10,000 possible fraud cases tied to OPT

According to Lyons, the Department of Homeland Security had anticipated limited participation when the program was introduced under President George W. Bush and later expanded under President Barack Obama. Officials initially expected only a few thousand students to receive work authorization before returning to their home countries.

📺WATCH: New ICE HSI data shows rampant foreign student fraud — ICE director says these probes are only the beginning.



➡️We’ve identified over 10,000 foreign students who claim to be working for highly-suspect employers.



➡️We’ve discovered empty buildings and locked doors at… pic.twitter.com/RS51VLKM1V — U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (@ICEgov) May 12, 2026

According to ICE officials, investigators carried out site visits as part of the probe and found several troubling patterns. Officials claimed that in some cases, OPT participants were being supervised or “managed” by employees based in India instead of receiving training and direction inside the United States, which they say goes against programme rules.

“As the programme size exploded, so did the fraud. During the first Trump administration, we uncovered thousands of foreign students claiming employment at work sites that did not exist, blatantly fabricating information provided to DHS. Under the Biden administration, the fraud escalated even further,” Lysons said.

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Authorities also accused certain shell companies of helping foreign graduates remain in the country without real sponsorship from legitimate American employers. ICE alleged that some of these companies were involved in financial fraud and other violations of US law.

The agency did not immediately provide full details about all 10,000 cases, but officials labelled the findings as enough to raise major concerns within the administration. The findings are part of a broader examination of the programme by the current administration.

Empty offices, locked buildings and suspicious activity

Officials said they visited locations where hundreds of foreign students were supposedly employed, only to find empty buildings and locked office doors.

In some cases, multiple OPT companies were listed at the same address, but investigators said none of them actually rented or operated from those locations.

ICE also alleged that some of the companies showed financial warning signs, including suspicious cash transfers between countries and possible contract violations.

Texas site visits raised alarm bells

Officials from Homeland Security Investigations, or HSI, said agents visited 18 suspected OPT worksites in Texas last week and came across what they described as coordinated networks. Investigators said many OPT workers appeared on nearly identical company websites and shared the same job postings.

In one case, company representatives reportedly told investigators they employed only three OPT students. But according to government records, the business was actually linked to around 500 foreign students.

Officials also said company staff struggled to answer basic questions during the inspection and instead directed investigators to human resources personnel based in India.

Why conservatives are opposing OPT

Immigration hard-liners in the US have criticised the OPT programme for years. Many conservatives argue that companies use it to hire cheaper foreign workers instead of employing American college graduates who may demand higher salaries.

The latest findings are expected to strengthen calls from the political right for stricter rules or even the end of the programme altogether. The Trump administration had already placed OPT under increased scrutiny before this announcement.

Disclaimer: The information and allegations mentioned in this report are based on statements made by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials during a recent press conference.