Dubai’s two-year property investor residency visa is within reach of many wealthy foreign investors. Dubai’s Land Department (DLD) has removed the minimum property value criterion of AED 750,000 (roughly US$ 2,00,000 or Rs 2 crore) for sole owners seeking the emirate’s two-year property investor residency visa.

According to the rules, obtaining a 2-Year Property Owner Residence Visa in Dubai has become more flexible than ever. If you are the sole owner of a property in Dubai, you can apply for a 2-year residence visa with no minimum property value requirement. However, if the property is jointly owned, each owner must hold a minimum share of AED 400,000 to be eligible.

The 2-year property investor visa is one of the simplest and quickest ways to obtain residency in the UAE, especially since recent changes have made eligibility more flexible and accessible to a broader spectrum of property owners.

The 2-year new property investor visa costs AED 10,545, which is nearly Rs 2.75 lakh. One can apply only from within the UAE. The application process includes several steps: submission and approval, medical testing, Emirates ID issuance, and final residency stamping.

Living in the UAE offers significant benefits, including the absence of personal taxes and minimal taxation when applicable. Additionally, the region provides strong investment opportunities and business-friendly legislation.

10-year Investor Visa

There is another option for foreign investors that can provide them with a UAE Long-Term Residence Visa. For the 10-year Investor Visa, one needs to own property in Dubai worth at least 2 million AED and multiple properties will be accepted under the applicant’s name. Title deed owners can apply for a Golden residence visa application if the market value exceeds 2 million.

In case the property is jointly held by husband and wife, and the value is less than 4 million, only one person will be eligible to apply for the golden visa. Any one member can then sponsor the other person, if the property share must be equal between both parties. In case the shares are not equal, the highest shareholder will only be allowed to apply as the primary visa holder, then sponsor the other member (Spouse).

There is no limit on how long you can be outside the UAE to keep your Visa active. With the 10-year investor Visa, you can stay abroad for more than six months without having to return to the UAE within six months, as other Visa holders must.

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Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is intended for general informational purposes only and should not be construed as legal, financial, or immigration advice. Visa regulations, eligibility criteria, fees, and application procedures are subject to change at any time without prior notice by the relevant UAE authorities, including the Dubai Land Department (DLD) and the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA). Readers are strongly advised to verify all details directly with official UAE government sources or consult a licensed UAE immigration consultant or legal professional before making any property investment or visa-related decisions.