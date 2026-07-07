US authorities are tightening the green card eligibility process for foreign workers. The Department of Labor (DOL) has proposed a new rule aimed at overhauling the labor market test that allows employers to sponsor a foreign worker for a green card.

The DOL’s Employment and Training Administration (ETA) has initiated rulemaking to modernize aspects of the permanent labor certification process known as the PERM program for US employers seeking to hire foreign workers permanently. The PERM program is one of the key pathways that brings foreign workers closer to becoming lawful permanent residents or green card holders.

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Employment-Based Visas — The Big Picture

Each fiscal year, approximately 140,000 immigrant visas are available for foreign workers and their spouses and children who seek to immigrate based on their job skills. These employment-based immigrant visas are allocated across five preference categories. If you have the right combination of skills, education, or work experience and are otherwise eligible, you may be able to live permanently in the United States as a green card holder.

For the second and third preference categories — EB-2 and EB-3 — there is an additional step. Before a US employer can file an immigrant petition with USCIS, the employer must generally obtain a labor certification from the DOL. It is precisely this labor certification process that the DOL is now proposing to overhaul — a move that could make it significantly tougher for foreign workers to become eligible for a green card.

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What Is the PERM Process?

For those unfamiliar with how PERM works, here is the straightforward version. A permanent labor certification issued by the DOL allows an employer to hire a foreign worker to work permanently in the United States.

In most instances, before a US employer can submit an immigration petition to USCIS, the employer must first obtain a certified labor certification application from the DOL’s Employment and Training Administration.

The DOL must certify to USCIS two things: that there are not sufficient US workers able, willing, qualified, and available to accept the job opportunity in the area of intended employment, and that employing the foreign worker will not adversely affect the wages and working conditions of similarly employed US workers.

What Is Changing — and Why Now?

The PERM regulations have not been comprehensively updated since 2004, more than two decades ago. Since then, significant advancements in technology and major changes in industry practices — particularly around recruitment, have fundamentally altered the landscape.

As a result, the DOL has proposed to modernize the standards and procedures by which it receives and reviews employers’ applications for permanent labor certification. The proposed changes focus on three key areas:

Improving the minimum standards for recruiting qualified US workers; Strengthening safeguards for US workers impacted by layoffs; and Enhancing employer compliance with non-discriminatory recruitment and hiring practices, along with record retention requirements.

The aim, according to the DOL, is to create a labor certification process that better reflects current labor market dynamics and ensures that employers experiencing genuine shortages of high-skilled talent are the ones who can access the permanent employment-based immigration process.

What This Means in Practice

The implications for employers and foreign professionals could be significant. The Labor Department’s overhaul of the PERM labor certification process is expected to affect thousands of employers and foreign professionals. This could lead to longer processing delays, increased compliance costs, and greater challenges in long-term sponsorship.

However, it is important to note that no draft regulatory text is yet available. The process is currently in the “regulatory agenda” phase, and specific details regarding new recruitment steps or timelines have not been made public. The full impact will only become clear once the proposed rule is formally published for public comment.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute legal or immigration advice. PERM rules and green card eligibility criteria are subject to change. Please consult a qualified immigration attorney before making any immigration-related decisions.