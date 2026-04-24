The US Department of Justice has moved to revoke the US citizenship of a Pakistani-born doctor after his conviction for sexually exploiting a minor. The case targets Hassan Sherjil Khan, who has been in prison since 2016.

Federal prosecutors filed the denaturalization complaint in the Southern District of New York. US Attorney for the Southern District of New York Jay Clayton led the filing as part of a wider push by the administration of Donald Trump to crack down on foreign nationals who obtained citizenship through fraud.

Details of case

Prosecutors say that Khan lied during his naturalization process. He applied for US citizenship in August 2012, just months after he traveled to London and engaged in sexual acts with a 15-year-old girl, reported The New York Post. Court records state that he had groomed the victim since she was 11.

Authorities say Khan knew the victim was a minor. He coerced her to send explicit images and take part in sexual acts over video calls. He later met her in person and continued the abuse over several days.

The complaint states that Khan “willfully misrepresented and concealed” his criminal conduct when he applied for citizenship. Prosecutors also say that he failed to meet the requirement of “good moral character,” which is essential for naturalization.

Assistant Attorney General Brett Shumate said, “Naturalization and US citizenship will not protect sexual predators from the consequences of their horrific acts.” He added, “If you fail to disclose serious crimes while seeking naturalization, the government will find your lies and revoke your ill-gotten US citizenship.”

Khan was arrested in 2015, two years after he became a US citizen, reported New York Post. In 2016, he pleaded guilty and received a 17-year prison sentence for coercion and enticement of a minor.

Denaturalization cases

The action against Khan forms part of a wider effort by the Justice Department to pursue denaturalization cases. A department memo issued in 2025 said officials would prioritize cases involving serious crimes, including sexual offenses.

According to officials, the government has filed over 300 such cases in recent years. Reports show that around 384 denaturalization proceedings have been initiated under the Trump administration.

A spokesperson for the Justice Department said, “The Department of Justice is laser-focused on rooting out criminal aliens defrauding the naturalization process.” He added, “We are moving at warp speed to ensure fraudsters are held accountable and prosecuted to the fullest extent.”

The victim’s statement at sentencing described severe emotional and physical harm. She said the abuse left her depressed and struggling with her health and education. Her words reflected the long-term impact of the crimes, reported The New York Post.

The case against Khan will now proceed in federal court. If the government succeeds, he will lose his US citizenship.