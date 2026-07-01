The Trump administration is tightening its watch on every foreign national living in the United States, making sure no one stays unregistered. Building on a March 2025 interim rule, and aiming to ensure compliance among previously unregistered foreign nationals with the Immigration and Nationality Act (INA), the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) finalized a rule on June 29 that amends registration and fingerprinting regulations for foreigners.

What the June 29 final rule does

On June 29, 2026, DHS published a final rule that adopts the Interim Final Rule (IFR) as final and makes additional procedural and technical changes to the regulations, such as updating the list of immigration forms and processes that meet the registration requirement.

The final rule is also seeking public comments on other potential changes to the regulations relating to foreign registration and fingerprinting, which must be submitted on or before August 28, 2026.

Who must register

The INA requires that, with limited exceptions, all foreigners 14 years of age or older who were not registered and fingerprinted (if required) when applying for a U.S. visa, and who remain in the United States for 30 days or longer, must apply for registration and fingerprinting.

Similarly, parents and legal guardians of foreigners who are below the age of 14 and remain in the United States for 30 days or longer must ensure that those foreigners are registered. Within 30 days of reaching his or her 14th birthday, all previously registered foreigners must apply for re-registration and to be fingerprinted.

Once a foreigner has registered and appeared for fingerprinting (unless waived), DHS will issue evidence of registration, which foreigners over the age of 18 must carry and keep in their personal possession at all times.

It is the legal obligation of all unregistered foreigners (or previously registered foreigners who turn 14 years old) who are in the United States for 30 days or longer to comply with these requirements. The registration requirement applies to each trip of 30 days or more that a foreigner makes to the United States. Therefore, you should check whether you are required to register every time you enter the United States for 30 days or longer.

Why USCIS created Form G-325R

Many foreigners in the United States have already registered, as required by law. However, a significant number of foreigners present in the United States have had no direct way to register and meet their obligation under INA 262.

Foreigners who are required to register but have not yet done so may continue to use Form G-325R, Biographic Information (Registration), to meet the requirement.

USCIS has established a new form, G-325R, Biographic Information (Registration), and an online process by which unregistered foreigners may register and comply with the law as required by the INA.

Registration is not an immigration status, and registration documentation does not create an immigration status, establish employment authorization, or provide any other right or benefit under the INA or any other U.S. law.

The Alien Registration Requirement (ARR) Determination Tool will help you determine if you need to register. You can register using Form G-325R or any other registration options available to you, depending on your circumstances.

The rules at a glance

The Immigration and Nationality Act requires all foreigners, with limited exceptions, to apply for registration and fingerprinting if you:

Are 14 years old or older;

Were not registered and fingerprinted (if required) when applying for a U.S. visa; and

Remain in the United States for 30 days or longer for each period of stay.

Parents and legal guardians of foreigners under age 14 must ensure those foreigners are registered. Within 30 days of reaching their 14th birthday, all previously registered foreigners must apply for re-registration and fingerprinting.

After a foreigner registers and appears for fingerprinting (unless waived), DHS will issue evidence of registration. If you are a foreigner age 18 or older, you must carry and keep this evidence of registration in your personal possession at all times.

If you are an unregistered foreigner (or previously registered foreigner who turns 14 years old) and you are in the United States for 30 days or longer for any period of stay, you must comply with these requirements.

What happens if you don’t comply

If you do not comply, you may face criminal and civil penalties. A foreigner’s willful failure or refusal to apply to register or to be fingerprinted is punishable by a fine of up to $5,000 or imprisonment for up to 6 months, or both. The same applies to a foreigner’s parent or legal guardian’s willful failure or refusal to register.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute legal or immigration advice. Readers should verify requirements with official USCIS and DHS sources or consult an immigration attorney before taking any action. Immigration laws and government policies are subject to frequent change without notice. Financial Express is not responsible for any decisions made based on this information.