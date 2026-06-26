Denmark’s immigration department has released updated income statistics for the first quarter of 2026, relevant for foreign worker applications from July 1, 2026. The Danish immigration agency (SIRI) updates these statistics quarterly, with the next update set for October 1, 2026.

As a foreign worker applying for a residence and work permit in Denmark after 30 June 2026, your application will be assessed based on income statistics from the first quarter of 2026. If submitted between 1 April and 30 June 2026, it will be evaluated according to the fourth quarter of 2025 statistics.

SIRI typically assumes that salaries indicated in application forms and employment contracts align with Danish standards, without further evaluation of their compliance.

In cases where the employment relationship is not covered by a collective agreement and the employer is not a member of an employers’ organisation, SIRI will assess whether the salary corresponds to Danish standards up to approximately DKK 80,500.

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When applying for a residence and work permit in Denmark based on salaried work, your salary must align with Danish standards, applicable for both initial applications and extensions.

This requirement includes various schemes such as the Pay Limit Scheme, Supplementary Pay Limit Scheme, Fast Track Scheme, Researcher’s Scheme, Positive List for People with Higher Education, Positive List for Skilled Work, and Special Individual Qualifications Scheme.

If you are applying for a work permit for sideline employment or a separate work permit as an accompanying family member, it is also a condition that your salary corresponds to Danish standards.

In cases under the Positive List for Skilled Work, the assessment of whether the salary corresponds to Danish standards is made according to specific principles. The Positive List for Skilled Work is a list of skilled professions experiencing a shortage of qualified professionals in Denmark. If you have been offered a job included in the Positive List for Skilled Work, you can apply for a Danish residence and work permit based on this scheme.

If you are employed for a shorter period than 4 years, your residence and work permit will normally be valid for the period of your employment. If your employment is for a period of 4 years or more, you will normally be granted a permit valid for 4 years. If you have an extended contract and wish to continue working in Denmark after the permit period, you must apply for an extension of your residence and work permit.

Salary Matching Danish standards

When assessing whether the salary corresponds to Danish standards, only liquid funds that are paid out are included in the assessment, i.e. the fixed and guaranteed salary, payments to labour market pension schemes, and holiday allowance. The employer can provide staff benefits such as board and lodging as a supplement to the salary, but staff benefits cannot be included in the assessment of whether the salary and terms of employment correspond to Danish standards.

Uncertain salary income, such as commissions or bonuses, cannot normally be included in the calculation of your salary. In most cases filed after 1 January 2021, the salary must be paid to a Danish bank account.

In order to apply for income statistics, SIRI needs to have information about job title, job description, relevant work experience for the offered position and the six-digit DISCO code corresponding to the job function.

Disclaimer: This article is for general informational purposes only and does not constitute legal, immigration, or tax advice. Immigration laws and government policies are subject to frequent change without notice. While we strive to provide accurate updates, readers are strongly advised to verify the latest requirements with the official embassy, consulate, or government portal of the respective country. Financial Express is not responsible for any decisions made based on this information. For personalized guidance, please consult a qualified immigration attorney or a certified professional advisor.