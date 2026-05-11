‘Dreamers’ — undocumented immigrants who were brought to the United States as children — are facing growing deportation risks after losing their work permits. And a big part of the problem is not just policy, but paperwork delays.

Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) provides a protective status for unauthorized immigrants, or ‘Dreamers’, allowing them to work in the US with renewable status. DACA provides qualifying individuals with two-year, renewable permits to live and work in the US, offering protection from deportation — but without granting legal status.

The Renewal Delay Crisis

Under the Trump administration’s recent immigration policies, renewal wait times have increased significantly — and are now pushing many Dreamers out of their jobs. DACA renewal wait times have jumped from about 15 days last year to now exceeding 70 days, and potentially reaching six months, reports the Los Angeles Times.

Missing renewal deadlines can have serious consequences. It can lead to loss of work authorization and jobs for thousands of Dreamers, placing them in legal limbo and risking deportation after years of residency in the US.

DACA Renewal Rules

DACA recipients should submit their DACA renewal request to USCIS between 120 and 150 days (4 to 5 months) before the expiration date on their Form I-797 DACA approval notice. Filing during this window reduces the risk that their current period of DACA and employment authorization will expire before they receive a decision on their renewal request.

What the Numbers Say

As per the latest USCIS data, the median processing time for Form I-821D, Request for Renewal of Deferred Action, has jumped from 0.5 months in FY 2025 to 2.3 months in FY 2026 (until February 28, 2026).

From October 2025 to February 2026, the median wait time for renewals was approximately 70 days — significantly longer than the 15 days reported in fiscal year 2025. This represents the longest median wait time since 2016, when it was about 79 days, with 2020 data excluded due to the pandemic.

The situation has continued to worsen. USCIS reported that most renewal requests were processed in about 122 days by the end of April — a two-week increase from earlier that month. The Service Center Operations (SCOPS) as of May 11 shows that 80% of cases are completed within 4 months or 122 days. However, some applicants have experienced wait times of six months or more, reaching approximately 183 days, as per the Los Angeles Times.

Work Authorization Also Hit

It is not just the renewal of deferred action that is taking longer. The wait times for Form I-765, Application for Employment Authorization, for DACA applicants also increased from 0.5 months in FY 2025 to 2.3 months in FY 2026 (until February 28, 2026), as it is along with DACA status renewals.

The Legal Backdrop

On January 17, 2025, the US Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit issued a decision regarding the DACA Final Rule. Pursuant to the court’s order, USCIS will continue to accept and process DACA renewal requests and accompanying applications for employment authorization under the DACA regulations. However, the growing backlog means that even legally eligible Dreamers are being caught in a system that is too slow to protect them.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute legal or immigration advice. DACA rules and processing times are subject to change. Please consult a qualified immigration attorney before making any immigration or DACA-related decisions.