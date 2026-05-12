The Canadian government has reiterated its focus on attracting highly skilled global talent through its Express Entry immigration system, prioritising workers in sectors facing labour shortages and long-term economic demand.

Authorities on X said the country is seeking candidates including medical doctors, researchers, senior managers with Canadian work experience, French-speaking workers, healthcare and social services professionals, tradespersons, educators, STEM professionals and transport sector workers.

This is part of Canada’s strategy to address workforce gaps while creating clearer pathways to permanent residence for skilled international workers.

Canada is seeking top talent, including:

• medical doctors, researchers and senior managers with Canadian work experience

• workers with French-language proficiency

• health care and social services professionals

• tradespersons

• educators

• professionals in… — IRCC (@CitImmCanada) May 12, 2026

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Latest PNP draw issues 380 invitations

In the latest Provincial Nominee Program (PNP)-specific Express Entry draw held on May 11, 2026, Canada issued 380 Invitations to Apply (ITAs) for permanent residence. The Comprehensive Ranking System (CRS) score of the lowest-ranked candidate invited was 798. Immigration authorities said candidates needed a rank of 380 or above to receive an invitation in the draw.

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Canada said it will continue conducting category-based invitation rounds throughout the year to support specific economic priorities. These category-focused draws target candidates with skills and experience in sectors facing acute labour shortages or strategic demand.

The categories currently prioritised include healthcare and social services, STEM occupations, education, skilled trades, transport occupations and French-language proficiency. Officials said the category-based system is designed to help Canada attract talent aligned with labour market needs while accelerating immigration pathways for high-demand professionals.

Different types of express entry draws

Canadian authorities conduct three main types of invitation rounds under the Express Entry system. General rounds invite the highest-ranking candidates eligible under one of the three Express Entry-managed immigration programs.

Program-specific rounds target candidates eligible for a particular immigration stream, such as the Provincial Nominee Program. Category-based rounds focus on candidates selected to meet specific economic goals identified by the immigration minister. Candidates must first qualify under one of the three Express Entry-managed programs before entering the pool and becoming eligible for invitations.

Provincial nominees to remain a key focus

Canada said candidates with provincial or territorial nominations will continue to receive invitations through both general and PNP-specific draws. A provincial nomination significantly boosts a candidate’s CRS score, improving their chances of securing permanent residency through Express Entry.

Disclaimer: This article is for general informational purposes only and does not constitute legal, immigration, or tax advice. Immigration laws and government policies are subject to frequent change without notice. While we strive to provide accurate updates, readers are strongly advised to verify the latest requirements with the official embassy, consulate, or government portal of the respective country. Financial Express is not responsible for any decisions made based on this information. For personalized guidance, please consult a qualified immigration attorney or a certified professional advisor.