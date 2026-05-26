Canada has sent invitations to select foreigners to apply for permanent residency under the latest Express Entry draw for the Provincial Nominee Program. On May 25, IRCC, under the Express Entry system draw number 416, sent 334 invitations to select foreign nationals, with the lowest-ranked candidate receiving a CRS score of 805. The date and time of the round was May 25, 2026, at 15:22:56 UTC, while the Tie-breaking rule date was October 16, 2025, at 18:16:33 UTC. This means the rank required to be invited to apply will be 334 or above, with a cut-off score of 805. If more than one candidate has the lowest score, the cut-off is based on the date and time they submitted their Express Entry profiles.

The previous draw under the Provincial Nominee Program was conducted on May 11, when 380 Express Entry invitations were issued to eligible foreign nationals ranked among the first, with the lowest-ranked candidate receiving a CRS score of 798. The CRS cut-off score for the Provincial Nominee Program was last seen at 802 on March 30, 2026.

Job Offer Points

The Canadian federal administration employs the Comprehensive Ranking System (CRS) to sort applicants according to elements such as age, educational background, employment history, and proficiency in languages, adjusting the threshold for each Express Entry draw.

On March 25, 2025, Canada withdrew ‘job offer points’ from the Comprehensive Ranking System (CRS) in the Express Entry pool. This will apply to both current and future candidates. The removal of ‘job offer points’ from the Comprehensive Ranking System will not apply to all categories, but only to those that are classified under Major Group 00 of the National Occupation Classification (for example, senior management positions) (200 points) and in any other skilled occupation (50 points).

Candidates with qualifying job offers in their Express Entry profiles will lose their previously associated CRS points. In contrast, those with a current job offer will no longer have the opportunity to earn extra points after March 25, 2025.

Canada Express Entry

Canada Express Entry is a program for skilled immigrants seeking permanent residency in Canada, managed by Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) under various programs such as the Federal Skilled Worker Program, Canadian Experience Class, Federal Skilled Trades Program, and Provincial Nominee Program.

Foreigners who want to live in Canada can apply for Canadian Permanent Resident status through the Provincial Nominee Program (PNP). This program allows people to live, reside, and work in a certain province or region. A permanent resident (PR) is someone who has been given PR status by immigrating to Canada, but is not a Canadian citizen.

To obtain a Canada PR via PNP, follow these steps: determine eligibility and requirements for available PNPs, complete the application process, submit it to the territory or province, and receive an official Provincial Nomination certificate if eligible, allowing you to proceed to the next step.

The Provincial Nominee Program (PNP) is created for employees possessing the required abilities, education, and employment background to enhance the economy of a particular province or territory and to settle permanently in Canada. Every province and territory has its unique immigration schemes aimed at particular categories, including students, entrepreneurs, skilled employees, or workers with some skills.

The Provincial Nominee Programs (PNPs) in Canada allow provinces and territories to select immigrants for permanent residency. There are several different PNP streams in Canada. PNPs select candidates based on criteria such as having a job offer in the province, working in an in-demand occupation, having previous work or study experience in the province, or having the resources to start a business in the province.

CRS score distribution of candidates in the pool as of May 10, 2026

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute legal or immigration advice. Readers are advised to consult a registered Canadian immigration consultant or a qualified immigration lawyer for guidance specific to their situation.